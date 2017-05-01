HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Robert Dauderman, Business

Robert Dauderman graduated from Highland High School in 1950. He attended Hohenschuh Carpenter College of Mortuary Business in St. Louis and graduated in 1953.
Dauderman served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in “Operation Glory” from 1953 to 1955.
Dauderman founded Dauderman West End Mortuary of Alhambra in 1956, which included a funeral home and ambulance service serving Alhambra, Hamel, and the surrounding communities. In 1957, he opened the second Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel to better serve the area. In 1962, Dauderman West End Mortuary moved to its current location and became Dauderman Funeral Home. Dauderman and his wife, Carol, served area families in their time of need for over 45 years.
Dauderman is the longest serving deputy coroner in Madison County, serving over 50 years in that capacity.
In 1963, Dauderman and his family opened the Galaxy Restaurant in an old bank building in Alhambra. The Galaxy won many awards for its food and service over the years. It came to be known for its great fried chicken, perfect prime rib, and the biggest baked potato in the business.
Dauderman has always been active in the community. He is a member of the Salem United Church of Christ, where he served on many committees and the board of directors for several years. He is a member of the Alhambra Community Club and the Hamel Businessmen’s Club. Dauderman served many years as an Alhambra Township trustee and Madison County Zoning Board member. Dauderman is a member of Masonic Lodge 3545, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Southern Illinois, and a longtime member of the Shriners.
Other Business category nominees are former Highland Machine owner Clete Zimmermann and Clinton Rogier, former chairman of Madison Mutual Insurance.
HIASAA Hall of Fame Voting Procedures
When is voting? Voting will take place from May 1-31. All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association (HIASAA) by May 31.
Who can vote? Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
How do I become a member? Go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
How do I vote? From May 1-31, you can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website. Ballots must be completed and mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. All ballots must be received by May 31. he Board of Directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results. If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
Comments