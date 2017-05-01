HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Rogier Rogier, Business

Clinton Rogier graduated from Highland High School in 1937. He was a member of the first graduating class at the new school on Lindenthal Avenue.
Rogier owned and operated Rogier Insurance Agency from 1940-1979, which was started by his father in 1930.
In 1979, he became president of Madison Mutual Insurance Company in Edwardsville. He would rise to become the chairman of the board, retiring from Madison Mutual in 2004.
Rogier also served on many other boards of organizations, such as TheBANK of Edwardsville, Shurtleff Fund Corp., and Tri Ford Inc., among others. He volunteered his time on other boards such as the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Foundation, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation, and others.
Rogier was active in his church, serving Hudelson Baptist Children’s Home, and he was a past president of the Illinois Baptist Convention.
Rogier was a lifelong Rotarian with many awards locally, statewide and internationally. Rogier had 53-plus years of perfect attendance at Rotary meetings.
He died in April of 2012 at the age of 92.
Other Business category nominees are longtime funeral director Robert Dauderman and former Highland Machine owner Clete Zimmermann.
HIASAA Hall of Fame Voting Procedures
When is voting? Voting will take place from May 1-31. All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association (HIASAA) by May 31.
Who can vote? Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
How do I become a member? Go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
How do I vote? From May 1-31, you can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website. Ballots must be completed and mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. All ballots must be received by May 31. he Board of Directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results. If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
