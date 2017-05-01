HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Dennis Luber, Sports

Dennis Luber graduated from St. Paul High School in 1979.
Luber was one of the most prolific scorers in St. Paul basketball history. He scored 2,031 points for the Vikings from 1975-1979. During that span, his team won more than 60 games and its last regional championship.
Luber also amassed many records that are still among the best ever in Illinois high school basketball. In his junior year during the 1978 season, Dennis averaged 31.2 points per game (15th best in IHSA history), as the Vikings won 20 games.
While still a 20-plus-point-per-game scorer as a senior, he turned his talents to rebounding. In the 1978-79 season, he recorded a school-best and area-best 30 rebounds against the Jerseyville Panthers. Thirty rebounds in a single game is still the 12th-best ever in Illinois. His rebounding prowess continued in that season. When all the games were over, the Vikings won a school-best 25 games and collected their last regional championship. Luber had amassed a total of 419 rebounds (16th best in IHSA history) and an average of nearly 15 per game.
Luber’s high school basketball career ended with an average of 25.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. His career scoring average is in the top 10 of all scorers in Illinois basketball history.
Luber was named to the Mater Dei Christmas All-Tournament first team in both 1977 and 1978. He was named to Illinois All-State basketball teams in both 1978 and 1979. In 1979, he was selected to the first-team All-Metro Basketball Team by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Luber’s basketball career moved to Kansas City, Mo., after high school. A four-year starter for the Rockhurst University Hawks, Luber continued as a prolific scorer, leading the Hawks in scoring all four years. He was a three-time all NAIA All-District 16 Selection and was District 16 Player of the Year in 1983. He was a third team NAIA All-American in 1983 and an honorable mention NAIA All-Tournament Team in 1981. In 1982, he was named an honorable mention to the All-American and All-Tournament teams by the NAIA.
Luber graduated from Rockhurst in 1983 with a degree in marketing and management. He was inducted into the Rockhurst University Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
Other Sports category nominees are former HHS football standout Billy Greenwald and Highland High School baseball coach Joel Hawkins.
