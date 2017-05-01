HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Burgett Burgett, Public Service

James “Jim” Burgett received his B.A. degree at the University of Illinois and his M.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Burgett was superintendent of Highland School District No. 5 from 1992-2004.
During his career as an educator, Burgett had many accomplishments and received many awards and honors while serving the community.
Burgett was active in many state education organizations and was keynote speaker for many seminars and meetings around the country. He was a strategic planning facilitator for several organizations. Burgett was chairman/president of various educational and community organizations. including NW Special Education Cooperative, Madison County Regional Office Oversight Board, and Highland Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Burgett received several awards during his career including Illinois State Superintendent of the Year, the Illinois Association of Educational Office Professionals Administrator of the Year, the Bob Hardy Citizen of the Year Award from the Highland Chamber of Commerce, and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Highland Rotary Club, just to name a few.
Burgett has authored several books on education, as well as many professional organization articles.
He has been active in many civic organizations and serves on the board of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Burgett is also very active in his church.
Other Public Service category nominees are longtime St. Paul coach and youth minister Jack Cygan and Missions International founder Len Daiber.
HIASAA Hall of Fame Voting Procedures
When is voting? Voting will take place from May 1-31. All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association (HIASAA) by May 31.
Who can vote? Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
How do I become a member? Go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
How do I vote? From May 1-31, you can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website. Ballots must be completed and mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. All ballots must be received by May 31. he Board of Directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results. If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
