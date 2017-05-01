HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Leonard Daiber, Public Service

Leonard “Len” Daiber graduated from St. Paul High School in 1958. He completed studies at the Diocesan Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, Ill. He then served in the Army as an aviation crew chief.
While Daiber was in top management of construction, communication, and banking during most of his career, he was a dedicated volunteer to his community and church.
Daiber founded Missions International in 1987 and served as its president/CEO until his death. This organization has been performing missionary work for almost 30 years in the Caribbean, and Central and Latin America.
Daiber was involved in founding the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (HACSM) food pantry in 1995 and served as its volunteer director for eight years.
He worked with the Highland Area Ministerial Alliance for over eight years.
Daiber was active with the Boy Scouts and served on various committees and district activities.
He was involved in United Way as allocation chairman and helped establish “Come Share Program.”
Daiber was very active in his church, St. Paul Parish in Highland, serving on the council for many years, president for 10 years, and on many committees. He helped organize ministry to nursing homes and shut-ins. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, attaining the 4th Degree.
Daiber received was named Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club.
He passed away in June of 2015 at the age of 74.
Other Public Service category nominees are longtime St. Paul coach and youth minister Jack Cygan and Jim Burgett, former superintendent of the Highland School District.
HIASAA Hall of Fame Voting Procedures
When is voting? Voting will take place from May 1-31. All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association (HIASAA) by May 31.
Who can vote? Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
How do I become a member? Go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
How do I vote? From May 1-31, you can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website. Ballots must be completed and mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. All ballots must be received by May 31. he Board of Directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results. If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
Comments