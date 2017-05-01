HIASAA Hall of Fame nominee: Patricia Imming, Arts & Science

Patricia “Pat” Imming has made a significant number of lasting contributions to the Highland School District, the city of Highland, the region in which she lives, as well as many other parts of the state of Illinois and Missouri.
Imming graduated from high school in Hillsboro, Ill., in 1957. She attended college at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and received her bachelor of arts degree in 1972. She began teaching in the Highland School District in the fall of 1972.
Imming’s list of accomplishments is so extensive, it is not possible to list everything in this biography.
Just her work on mural projects would fill three pages. In 1981, Imming began making mosaic murals with school children, many of which grace prominent places in Highland: the Square, the Lindenthal campus auditorium, Faith Countryside Apartments, and numerous other school buildings. Other schools in Missouri, Illinois, and SIUE, as well as Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, the state of Illinois Capitol grounds in Springfield, several churches, Mastodon State Park, Ranken Jordan Children’s Rehab Center, Magic House, and Special Olympics have been graced with a mosaic mural designed and created by Imming. Altogether, at least 48 murals have been completed.
During her tenure, Imming organized an art fair at school each year and has provided the guidance and enthusiasm necessary to see that each child had produced a piece of art that was displayed for the appreciation of all in the community. She also presented workshops at the Madison County Teacher’s Institute, at Illinois State University for graduate art students, an in-service presentation at the Very Special Arts Festival at SIUE and also at the Ferguson-Florissant School District in Missouri, the Rockford (Ill.) Teachers Association, and at the Echo School Special District in Homewood, Ill.
In addition to projects completed and workshops given, Imming has been a member of several community and professional organizations that include: St. Paul Church in Highland, the PTA, Friends of the Louis Latzer Memorial Library, Highland Historical Society and an Illinois Art Education Association council member. She is also a Friend of Art at SIUE life member, charter member, and has served as a board member for four years. She is also a board member for the Cultural Arts and Museums at SIUE.
Imming has also written two publications, one in the January 1981 School Arts Magazine about the Highland Mosaic Mural, and in 1995 in The Arts in Healing Exhibit catalog-Butler Institute of American Art of Youngstown, Ohio.
In 1981, Imming received the city of Highland Appreciation Award, and in 1983, the Illinois State Board of Education “Those Who Excel” award.
Other Arts & Sciences category nominees are outdoors writer Larry Mueller and Highland music teacher Lori Lori Ruebhausen.
HIASAA Hall of Fame Voting Procedures
When is voting? Voting will take place from May 1-31. All ballots must by in the hands of Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association (HIASAA) by May 31.
Who can vote? Any alumni of any school within the boundaries of the Highland School District or any employees of these schools. Need not have graduated from school, just attended. To be able to vote, alumni or employees must be a paid member of HIASAA.
How do I become a member? Go to the association website highlandilalumni.com. There is a place to register online and an option to use PayPal to pay your dues. Or, you can send the application and a check to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. Membership dues are $10 per year, $40 for a five-year membership, or $100 for a lifetime membership. All memberships are for the calendar year, starting Jan. 1.
How do I vote? From May 1-31, you can obtain a downloadable ballot on the website. Ballots must be completed and mailed to HIASAA, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249. All ballots must be received by May 31. he Board of Directors will count the ballots in early June and letters will be sent informing all nominees of the results. If anyone needs a ballot or wants to join the association but does not have computer access, they should contact Sherry Fletcher, HIASAA board secretary, at 618-654-6266 for a ballot or membership application. If you have any questions, contact Fletcher at the above phone number.
