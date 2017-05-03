Around the Area: Last call for information for the Grantfork Centennial book.

St. Jacob
Sons of the American Legion to have spaghetti dinner
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 665 in St. Jacob will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at the St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 10. Kids 3 and under eat free. The menu will include spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, bread, salad, tea and coffee. Desserts, made by members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, will also be available for an extra cost.
Marine
Library to hold book sale
The Marine Library ,202 E. Silver St. in Marine, will hold its spring book sale one day only Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Price is 25 cents per book, or fill a plastic bag for $2. Money raised from book sale is used to defer operating expenses.
Breese
Hospital auxiliary raffling quilts
The auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese will offer a 90-by-109-inch, gray-and-white appliqued quilt with black highlights and a 34-by-43-inch, cross-stitched Noah’s Ark quilt on the organization’s Wednesday, June 21 raffle. Tickets are available in the hospital gift shop at $1 each or six for $5. Both quilts are generally on display across from the gift shop. Tickets will also be sold and the quilts displayed at the hospital’s spring health fairs, 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, May 3 at Trenton First United Methodist Church, and May 17 at Germantown American Legion. For more information, call 618-526-5351 or email judy.schrage@hshs.org.
Troy
Church to sell tamales
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, will be taking orders for homemade, authentic tamales until May 10. Tamales will be chicken or pork are $15/dozen or $8/half-dozen. Pick up is May 20, beginning at 11 a.m. You may email your order to revbb63@aol.com, or call 618-667-6054 and leave a voice message with your order.
Lebanon
20th annual Tour de Stooges
The St. Louis region’s only bicycle ride dedicated to a love of slapstick comedy, of good food and of pedaling along scenic stretches of country roads returns for its 20th year, with routes from nine to 100 miles. It’s where the rubber chicken meets the road.
On May 6, the Tour de Stooges bicycle ride will be held at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. Advance registration is available at tourdestooges.org.
The ride features Stooges-themed routes matched to any bicyclist’s ability: the Joe Besser “Not so hard” 9-mile route; the Curly Howard Shuffle at 13 miles; the Larry “Just” Fine 27-miler; the Shemp Howard 46-mile Shortcut; the Moe Howard Metric Century at 63 miles; or the Roger Kramer Memorial Century at 100 miles.
Register now at tourdestooges.org. Cost is $30 for adults, $15 for children 5-12 and $70 for a family of two adults and two children. Prices increase on the day of the ride.
Spiffy Three Stooges-themed T-shirts are $15.
Grantfork
Centennial book stories are due
The final date to submit family stories to be published in the Grantfork Centennial Book will be May 15.
There is a correction on the price of the centennial shirts. Children’s shirts size S-XL are $10. Adult sizes S-XL are $12, and 2XL to 4XL are $14.
The next Centennial meeting will be May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Alhambra
HCE plans trip to Springfield
Madison County for Home and Community Education is planning a trip May 23 to Springfield, Illinois. The bus will be leaving the Farm Bureau parking lot, 900 Hillsboro St. in Edwardsville, at 7:30 a.m. The first stop on the agenda will be at the state Capitol, followed by the Lincoln Museum to see the Cardinals/Cubs exhibit. Lunch will be at the Hall of Flags and will be catered by Twyford’s BBQ, followed by a tour of the Edwards Home.
The cost is $50 non-refundable, this includes the lunch. Organizaers would like to fill the bus. If you would be interested, call Gloria Hartmann at 618-488-7254 prior to May 11.
Students finish service project
In February, during the 100th day of school, the service project for Alhambra Primary students was to collect 100 boxes of food for the food pantry in Highland. This gave the students a visual aid of how much 100 of something looks like. The plan worked much better than they ever thought it would, and the school was very proud to donate the 306 boxes of food to the Food Pantry.
