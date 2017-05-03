Highland News Briefs: Postal workers hold food drive

Collection
Postal workers hold food drive
When postal carriers make their rounds May 13, they hope to pick up more than letters. On that day, the Highland area postal carriers will participate in the 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.
If residents bag nonperishable food items and place by their mailbox that morning, a postal carrier will collect them. Donations may also be dropped off at the Highland Post Office or at the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry, 900 Chestnut St. in Highland. All donations will benefit those less fortunate in the Highland area.
All items are appreciated, but nonperishable food items in greatest need at this time are cereal, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, saltine and graham crackers, pudding mixes, Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, canned fruit, canned soups, and canned carrots, beets, spinach, sauerkraut and tomatoes.
In addition to food items, the food pantry distributes basic personal-care items, such as toilet tissue, soap, facial tissue, toothpaste, dish and laundry detergent, since these items cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits (food stamps). The food pantry volunteers and the families they serve would be grateful for the donation of any of these basic personal care/cleaning items.
Last year, the postal workers collected more than 5,000 pounds of food donations. With the community’s help, they would like to meet or exceed that amount this year.
Fundraisers
St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation to host Spring Gala
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation will host its annual Spring Gala on May 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the Kentucky Derby-themed event, which includes a best hat and best bowtie contest.
Cocktails and derby games begin at 5:30 and the live race is televised at 6 p.m.
Opening program, including giving of the Volunteer of the Year Award, will be at 6:15 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:15 p.m.
There will be DJ music, a cash bar, dessert and mingling until 8:45, when closing remarks will be given. The official evening ends at 9 p.m., but the lounge will remain open afterward.
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation in Highland hosts its annual spring gala to raise funds to bring state-of-the-art medical equipment to the hospital.
Tickets are $150 each.
To buy tickets, or if you have questions or require additional information, contact Lisa Smith, Foundation specialist, at (618) 651-2590 or lisa.smith@hshs.org or go online to sjhspringgala.com.
Stewards of Hope taking registrations for Yard Sale Extravaganza
Stewards of Hope will host its fourth annual Yard Sale Extravaganza at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Highland on June 2.
Register to sell your garage sale items by contacting Jennifer Whitten at 618-363-5634 or jennifer.whitten@hotmail.com. For $25, sellers receive four large parking spaces and a $4 credit at the concession stand for the day. All your profits are yours to keep.
The event has had great turnout in the past, and sellers have been very happy with their results.
The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the orphans. For more information, Stewards of Hope online at stewardsofhope.org or on Facebook.
Masons to host trivia night
The Highland Masonic Lodge will present its second annual “Trivia Quest” on Saturday, May 6. Advance tickets are $10 per person or $15 at the door. Tables are a maximum of eight people. There will also be a silent auction, attendance prizes, free popcorn, water, tea and lemonade, a 50-50 drawing, and prizes for the winning teams. Contact Dennis Worflar for details at 618-651-3421.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, May 8: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, blushing pears.
Tuesday, May 9: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, dinner roll, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, May 10: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, May 11: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday May 12: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit dessert.
