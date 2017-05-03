New museum opens inside the Highland Home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Train hits car near Highland Pause 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 1:52 Flooding closes roads in West Alton, residents asked to evacuate 1:50 Mock crash shows sobering consequences of drunk driving 1:21 Expert: Coaches, parents need to cheer, not yell 2:14 Military dad surprises daughters at school 0:38 Mudslide closes North 89th Street in Caseyville 0:57 Truck attempts to drive through flooded section of US 50 0:39 U.S 50 west of Lebanon dry but still closed 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Highland Home located at 1600 Walnut Street hosted a two-day grand opening on the weekend of April 22-23 for the new Highland Home Museum. The Museum Curator Roland Harris and museum visitors talk about their experiences at the new monument to Highland memorabilia. Highland is located near St. Louis in the metro-east section of southern Illinois. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com