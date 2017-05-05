Highland Jaycees win national awards

The Highland Jaycees won three awards the United States Jaycees Foundation National Convention in Las Vegas from April 6-9. Tricia Buehne, a member of the Highland club, was also sworn in a U.S. national vice president.
Highland won the Clarence H. Howard Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding local chapter organizations with the best programming. It is named in honor of Clarence H. Howard, who as president of the St. Louis Chamber was a major contributor to Henry Giessenbier’s success in founding the St. Louis Junior Chamber and The U.S. Junior Chamber.
Highland also won Best Local Economic Development Program for its Hops N Color Festival, which was the beer tasting the club put on during the Highland Chamber of Commerce Street Art Festival in September, and the Best Local Global Goals Project for its annual putt putt golf tournament.
In her new role as national vice president, Buehne will represent the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, South Carolina, Texas and was cross-assigned to her home state of Illinois.
“My job is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change and to make the Jaycees to be the leading global network of going active citizens,” said Buehne.
The Highland club is always looking for new members, Buehne said.
“We are looking for young people age 18-40,” she said.
About the Highland Jaycees
Mission: The mission of the Jaycees is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The Highland Jaycees Chapter has more than 90 members, ages 18 to 40, who devote their time to improving the community.
What they do: The organization sponsors the Schweizerfest, Highland’s annual homecoming held each year in June. They also do service projects throughout the community, developed the city’s dog park, and provide scholarships to the local youth.
Meetings: The Jaycees meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the American Legion Hall at 7:30 p.m.
More information: Visit www.highlandjaycees.com. Anyone interested in attending a meeting may email the Jaycees at Highlandiljaycees@gmail.com or at facebook.com/highlandiljaycees.
