Highland area police briefs: April 21-27

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man charged with felony DUI
Highland police charged Peter A. Fowler, 34, of Highland was charged with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence April 27.
Police allege that Fowler was under the influence of alcohol when they pulled him over Feb. 15. The DUI charge was enhanced to a felony, because Fowler had previous DUI convictions April 16, 2016 and Dec. 3, 2015, according to court documents.
HPD additionally charged him with felony driving while having a revoked license. Fowler’s license had been revoked due to his prior DUI convictions, according to court documents.
All three charges are Class 4 felonies.
Man charged with battering pregnant woman
Highland police charged Thomas Glass, 25, of Highland on April 27 with aggravated charged with domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer.
Police allege that Glass threw the victim to the ground, then caused her head to strike a dashboard, while allegedly knowing the victim to be pregnant.
The obstructing a peace officer alleges that Glass disobeyed multiple verbal commands to stop walking toward the officer and the victim of the domestic battery, and that Glass screamed and yelled at the victim and banged his head on the patrol vehicle window.
Man charged with cruelty to animals
Highland police charged Robert E. Sonsoucie, 34, of Highland with cruel/inhumane treatment to animals April 27 for allegedly locking his dog, a chocolate Labrador, in a bedroom without access to clean food or water and no access to the outdoors.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Rande T. Sussenbach, 46, of Pocahontas was arrested April 21 by on a Macoupin County warrant for possession of methamphetamine. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Stephanie M. Frey, 27, of Highland was arrested by HPD on April 23 on a warrant from Bond County for default in payment of fine on a DUI charge. She posted bond and was released.
▪ Heather L. Barnhart, 41, of Highland was arrested April 23 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. HPD additionally charged her with another count of driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
City seeks trash can thieves
The city of Highland is seeking the public’s help identifying trash can thieves.
“If you witness any vehicle not identified as either a city of Highland or Robert ‘Bob’ Sanders identity removing or transporting trash cans from the park, or any other equipment, please contact the Highland Police Department at 651-2131,” the city posted on Facebook. “We are having issues with people taking things that don't belong to them.”
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 21
▪ Timothy J. Tift, 34, of Highland was charged with having an unrestrained animal.
▪ David K. Stein, 59, of Highland was charged with battery for allegedly grabbing the hand and wrists of an officer and pushing an officer.
April 22
▪ No tickets issued.
April 23
▪ David Hayes, 56, of Collinsville was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ A juvenile boy, 11, of Pierron was charged with damage to property for allegedly damaging a Mizzuno golf club.
April 24
▪ Robert Beard, 35, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol.
▪ Jason Henry, 24, of Collinsville was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis.
April 25-26
▪ No tickets issued.
April 27
▪ Michael D. Jascur, 34, of Highland was charged with a city nuisance ordinance violation for allegedly having two unregistered, inoperable vehicles on his property for more than seven days.
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland was charged with trespassing for allegedly entering Circle K after having previously been told by store management he was forbidden to be there.
Comments