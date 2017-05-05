Community centers in St. Jacob, Alhambra, New Douglas receive grants

Madison County awarded more than $165,277 in grant funding for sustainability initiatives to 13 communities, including several in the Highland area.
Last week, County Board members approved Planning and Development sustainability grants. The grant provide support for environmental projects undertaken by local jurisdictions throughout the county.
The county established the program in 2001 and it is funded through landfill fees. The program has funded more than 125 projects during the past 16 years in municipalities as townships throughout the county.
Local grant recipients and projects included:
▪ Village of Alhambra: $12,640 to purchase 300, 64-gallon wheeled recycling carts for residents.
▪ Alhambra Township: $9,600 for the installation of energy efficient windows and doors at park pavilion.
▪ Village of Grantfork: $4,680 for the installation of oil separator in the drainage plumbing shed.
▪ Village of Hamel: $15,000 for the installation of thermal heat generator to reduce ammonia in wastewater.
▪ City of Highland: $13,300 for rip rap and soil cloth for erosion control along Silver Lake.
▪ New Douglas Township: $5,057 for community garden infrastructure, energy and water efficient fixtures at Community Rec Plex.
▪ Village of New Douglas: $15,000 for stormwater drainage projects.
▪ Village of St. Jacob: $15,000 for air quality and energy efficiency installations in the Village Activity Center.
County Board member Phil Chapman of Highland, who serves on the Planning and Development Committee, said he was pleased with how the sustainability grants were tailored and how they will meet the varied needs of the communities.
“These grants will go a long way in assisting communities in achieving their objectives, especially New Douglas, New Douglas Township and Hamel,” Chapman said.
Comments