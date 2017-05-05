Highland Spring Bloom Festival

World Bird Sanctuary volunteer Sandra Low shows Oracle the Augur Buzzard to a crowd at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. The bird sanctuary conducted one of many presentations on nature-related topics.
Courtesy photo
World Bird Sanctuary volunteer Sandra Low holds Oracle the Augur Buzzard at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. The bird sanctuary conducted one of many presentations on nature-related topics.
Courtesy photo
World Bird Sanctuary volunteer Sandra Low shows a Turkey Vulture named Kinsey to a crowd at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland.
Courtesy photo
World Bird Sanctuary Staff Naturalist Tess Rogers shows a Spring Bloom Festival crowd, Barnaby, the European Barn Owl. The bird sanctuary presented a demonstration during the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park.
Courtesy photo
Kathy Kulig (right) and Kathryn Comish (left) smile at Kulig’s booth during the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. Comish sports a Spring Bloom Festival shirt and the two hold up some succulent creations that Kulig created during her demonstration about succulent gardening.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Julia Arnone picks out her succulent samples at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. The sample booth was part of a succulent gardening demonstration presented by Kathy Kulig.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Theresa Edwards sorts through a box of free succulent samples at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. The samples were part of a demonstration led by Kathy Kulig, who taught tips on creating a succulent garden.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Tom Shirrell reveals a Monarch Butterfly Caterpillar on a Swamp Milkweed plant. Shirrell was selling Illinois native plants from the Green Thumb Nursery at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Kathy Kulig (right), master gardener and succulent enthusiast speaks with Carilena Edwards (left) and Theresa Edwards (middle) about techniques for creating a succulent garden, while they sort through some free succulent samples. Kulig was one of many demonstrators presenting nature related topics at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Debbie Workman sorts through various plants as she holds her recently purchase tray of Marigolds. The Highland High School Future Farmers of America were one of the groups selling houseplants at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Bert Elliot pushes a plank of lumber off of a trunk during his demonstration at the Highland Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park. Elliot was one of many demonstrators presenting Arbor and Earth Day related topics. Elliot showed a crowd how he cuts lumber.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Hayden Von Hatten holds up a prize find, a colossal worm. Von Hatten was one of the children rooting up worms in a box of soil at the Tinkergarten station at the Highland Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park. The Tinkergarten station was one of the booths at the festival focused on teaching children about how things grow in nature.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Charles Ambuehl, a self proclaimed “mycophile” and “fungi-freak,” holds up a handful of Morel mushrooms. Ambuehl was one of many demonstrators presenting about their nature-related passions at the Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park in Highland. Ambuehl brought boxes of mushrooms and answered questions from festival attendees about mushroom-related topics.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Bert Elliot changes the blade of his portable sawmill before his demonstration at the Highland Spring Bloom Festival on April 22 at Silver Lake Park. Elliot was one of many demonstrators presenting Arbor and Earth Day related topics. Elliot showed a crowd how he cuts lumber.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com