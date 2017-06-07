Highland News Briefs: Little Mr. & Miss Highland winners announced

City News
Highland ranked high for safety
Highland has been recognized as No. 79 in the safest cities in Illinois by LendEDU.
LendEDU, an online forum for student loan refinancing, released a report with what they claim are the safest cities in Illinois. The report uses licensed data and each city’s crime index. The crime index is rated against the state and national average crime index.
According to the report, Highland has a crime index that is 77 percent less than the national average.
The report methodology states that the total crime risk score was a stand-alone statistic by Onboard Informatics, a database which provides datasets on every community. The report says the rating indicates the combined risk of rape, murder, burglary, assault, robbery, larceny and vehicle theft combined with a national average score of 100.
Golf
Rotary plans annual scramble
The Highland Rotary Club will hold its 33rd annual Bill Pierce Memorial Golf Scramble on Friday, June 23 at Highland Country Club. The day starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m., and the nine-hole scramble will have a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m.
Entry fee is $75 per golfer and includes a cart, attendance prize, lunch, beer tickets, water and soda. Cash prizes will be awarded in three flights.
Mulligans will be available, and there will be contests for longest drive and closest to the pin.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available, ranging from $100 to $400.
You can find a downloadable entry form in the Highland News Briefs online at highlandnl.com.
For more information, call Keven Dewaele at 654-6836.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, June 12: Honey glazed pork chops, buttered orzo, vegetable blend, cheesecake.
Tuesday, June 13: Fiesta steak, squash corn casserole, tossed salad with dressing, fresh fruit cup.
Wednesday, June 14: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, mixed greens, gooey butter cookies.
Thursday, June 15: Resident’s choice.
Friday, June 16: Baked crusted Tilapia, stewed potatoes, peas and carrots, daffodil cake.
