Highland News Briefs: Little Mr. & Miss Highland winners announced

Voegele Photography Studio in Highland has announced the winners of its annual Little Mr. & Miss Highland Contest. Little Mr. Highland is Jayden Warren, 4, the son of Riley and Michelle Warren of Highland. Little Miss Highland is Laynei Casper, 4, the daughter of Rebecca and Andy Casper of Highland. This was the fourth annual contest and there were 25 contestants this year. The winners will be riding in the Schweizerfest parade in June. Provided