Take time to stop and smell the roses during Highland Garden Tour

The annual Highland Garden Club garden tour will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven of the area’s finest gardens are featured this year.
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $6 at the Highland Chamber of Commerce or at Rural King in Highland or from a Garden Club member. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the seven garden sites for $7. Tickets list the location and description of each featured garden. The tour will be held rain or shine.
Garden No. 1
Need ideas on how to transform a small area into something spectacular? An inlaid patio, pergola, hot tub, flowing water feature, banana trees and colorful pots all contribute to this backyard beauty.
Garden No. 2
Landscaping especially chosen to add privacy and four seasons of color is featured at this charming home. Wisteria spreads over the top of one attractive seating area while a large clematis vine adds color on the side. A small vegetable garden and a hosta garden also flourish here.
Garden No. 3
From the rustic bicycle in the front to the shaded backyard, you will find many delights here.
Garden No. 4
A love of tropical flowers influences this homeowner’s choices when putting together her numerous creative, colorful planters. The hot tub, fire pit and tiki lights add fun to the backyard patio.
Garden No. 5
Many pleasant options for relaxation and entertaining are found in this delightful backyard, including a fire pit with built-in seating, a large in-ground pool and a lighted outdoor kitchen.
Garden No. 6
Lovely landscaping surrounds this gorgeous home but it is the color and quantity of the terraced begonias that provide the “wow” factor at this address.
Garden No. 7
You need only walk to the wooded side of this expansive yard to discover a deer trail with its hidden treasures or crossover the bridge to discover a garden that features an elegant crystal chandelier.
Garden Tour At A Glance
Where: Various locations around Highland
When: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Tickets: $6 in advance or $7 the day of the tour
