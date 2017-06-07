Take time to stop and smell the roses during Highland Garden Tour

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking Pause 1:29 Triad's "Most Romantic Couple" celebrate 50 years of marriage 1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners 1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT 2:16 Highland Veterans Day Service 2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place 0:23 Phyl Litteken talks Phyl's Chet & Roses Tavern's annual turtle fry 1:56 Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming 2:08 Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:38 Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The annual Highland Garden Club garden tour will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seven of the areas finest gardens are featured this year.

