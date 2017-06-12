Scholar Updates: Highland students graduate college, make dean’s list

Harding University
Highland student makes dean’s list
Mary Austin, communication sciences and disorders major at Harding University from Highland, is among more than 1,300 Harding students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2017 semester. The dean’s list honors students who carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes. Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
McKendree University
Local students named to honor society
McKendree University students Anna Wells of St. Jacob, David Junge of St. Jacob, Emily Morton-Weiss of Highland, and Greg Lumsden of Highland were all initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
MCAHCE
Local students earn scholarships
Ethan Jones, a student at Father McGivney Catholic High School, and Jacob Plocher, a student at Highland High School, each won a $500 scholarships from Madison County Association for Home and Community Education.
Jones is the grandson of Maureen Betts, of Edwardsville, and will be attending McKendree University in Lebanon.
Plocher is the grandson of Priscilla Plocher of Highland and will be attending William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Missippi.
MCAHCE offers the scholarship opportunity to HCE members, children or grandchildren who have been with the organization more than three years. If you would like to find an HCE organization in your area, call Priscilla at 618-654-3627.
SIUC
Local student earns geography award
Students in the Department of Geography and Environmental Resources at Southern Illinois University Carbondale received year-end awards in early during a pre-finals reception. The scholarships and honors are the most prestigious the department awards. Jordan Henss, senior from Trenton, was a Geography Outstanding Student Award winner.
Southeast Missouri
Local students make dean’s list
The following students have been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri: Eric Bassett of Marine, Ciara Ciani of Highland, Kellie Hanser of Marine, and Isaac Strole of Marine.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Illinois Wesleyan
Highland student makes dean’s list
Cameron Loyet of Highland was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. The 743 students from 28 states and 15 countries. To be on the dean’s list, a student must have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0.
University of Evansville
Local residents earn doctorates
Kyleigh Lewis of Highland and Alexandria Robben of Aviston, both a physical therapy majors, also both received a doctor of physical therapy degrees from the University of Evansville. Both graduated during UE’s 159th Commencement, held Saturday, May 6, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
University of Central Missouri
Local student makes dean’s list
Nolan Q. Johnson of St. Jacob earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri dean’s list. Each semester, the dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99. Johnson made the second list. UCM is located in Warrensburg, Mo.
Carthage College
Highland student graduates
Christopher Weis of Highland graduated in May with a bachelor of arts degree in physics from Carthage College, a four-year, private liberal arts college with roots in the Lutheran tradition in Kenosha, Wis. Weis was among more than 550 students who graduated from Carthage during the last academic year. The 2017 Commencement ceremony was held Sunday, May 21, in the N.E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center Field House.
MIZZOU
Dean’s list announced
Many local students made the dean’s list at the University of Missouri at Columbia.
Alhambra: Addison Anne Korsmeyer, a sophomore in engineering.
Aviston: Macey E. Endres, sophomore in nursing; Michael Andrew Stroot, a senior in arts and science.
Breese: Dalton Kale Abert, a senior; Grant Alexander Toennies, a junior in business.
Greenville: Hannah Elizabeth Paul, a senior in human environment science.
Highland: Morgan Diane Bargetzi, a senior in human environment science; Mireille Murphy Beaubien, a sophomore in health professions; Matthew Thomas Beyer, a freshman in arts and science; Austin M Brown, a freshman in engineering; Hannah Marie Hartlieb, a senior in arts and science; Caitlin Ann Lammers, a freshman in business; Shanna Leigh Welz, a junior in journalism.
Pocahontas: Madeline Nicole Flamm, a sophomore in human environment science.
St. Jacob: Jessica Jacqueline Barberis, a junior in arts and science; Hunter Joseph Bassler, a sophomore in journalism; Nathan Ray Funk, a freshman in engineering.
Trenton: Abigail Marie Haag, a sophomore in nursing; Michael Timothy Klein, a senior in business.
Troy: James Patrick Donavon, a senior in arts and science; Samuel L. Donavon, a sophomore in arts and science; Caleb Hunter Fagan, a junior in engineering; Brenae Kathleen Howard, a sophomore in nursing; Sarah Ashley Shively, a senior in agriculture-food and natural resources; Caylin Yvonne Willis, a sophomore in journalism.
