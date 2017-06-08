Schweizerfest kicks off Friday in Highland

The Highland Jaycees will host their annual Schweizerfest June 9-11 around the downtown Square in Highland.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday; from noon to midnight Saturday; and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

A “Superhero Scramble” fun run will kick off the event on Friday evening, starting at 7:30. There is still time to register.

Vendors will be selling a variety of cuisines and beverages, and there will be plenty of games, rides and entertainment for both children and adults all weekend. Rides begin at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

A washers tournament will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and a bags tournament is set from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Registration for both tournaments will begin at 11 a.m. on their respective days. Cost is $20 per two-person team for each event.

There will be a parade at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday that will showcase local businesses and organizations in the community.

The event is also packed with musical groups. On Friday evening, Avery Hill will be playing from 7 to 11 p.m. in the east tent, and Beucoup Bottom Band will play from 8 p.m. until midnight in the west tent.

Saturday starts off with characters from children’s favorite movies and TV shows from noon to 3 p.m. in the east tent, followed by The Jorrells from 7 to 11 p.m.

The west tent has The Chapman Brothers from 2 to 5 p.m on Saturday, with The Rough Riders from 8 p.m. to midnight. A live remote from 97.5 FM The Rock will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on the main stage.

On Sunday, the live entertainment begins with the Black Top Acoustic from 2 to 5 p.m., followed up by Buffalo Road from 6 to 10 p.m.; both of these groups will be in the west tent. The east tent will showcase The Next Best Thing from 5 to 9 p.m.

Schweizerfest will go on if there is rain. For more information, visit the Highland Jaycees Facebook page.