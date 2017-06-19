Emily Lucia and Jacob Rose
Highland News Leader

June 19, 2017 8:30 AM

Engagement: Lucia-Rose

Emily Lucia and Jacob Rose, both of Highland, have announced their engagement.

Emily is the daughter of Tim and Lori Lucia of Highland. Jacob is the son of John and Kim Rose of Highland. The couple are high school sweethearts and graduates of Highland High School.

Emily graduated in 2015 from McKendree University with a degree in professional writing. She is a writer for The Greenville Advocate in Greenville, Ill.

Jacob graduated in 2015 from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in architecture and a degree in history.

The couple will be wed on July 15.

