Highland’s Relay for Life is Saturday

Hundreds will gather at Glik Park in Highland this Saturday, June 24 for a celebration of life when the Highland community hosts its 13th annual Relay for Life.
Relay for Life is a community event featuring a variety of activities, food, music and competitions to raise money for the American Cancer Society, celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise awareness of cancer and ways to try to prevent the disease.
Throughout the evening, each team keeps at least one member walking on the track from the opening ceremony Saturday night until the closing ceremony at 10:45 p.m. that evening. The entire community is invited to attend any part or the entire event. The theme this year is “Stomp Out Cancer.”
The event kicks off with a dinner for survivors and guests at 5 p.m. To register for the survivor dinner, call Joy Krouper at 618-409-7864 or Kathy Walker at 618-654-7156.
The Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by survivors and caregivers taking the first lap around the track.
Another highlight is the Luminaria Ceremony at 9:30 p.m. This is an inspiring and meaningful ceremony to honor survivors and caregivers and to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. Luminaria can be purchased from any Relay team or on site at the Luminaria Tent until 8:30 p.m. Luminaria bags are $10 each.
Entertainment for the evening includes a 5K Color Run/Walk, bingo, K-9 search and rescue demonstrations and music by DJ Dale Madison.
A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase at team campsites, including hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water, a nacho bar, pizza, a variety of sweet treats, fruit kabobs, and root beer floats.
In its first 12 years, Relay for Life of Highland raised just over $1 million for the American Cancer Society. According to Joy Krouper, this year’s event lead, there are 12 teams working very hard to meet this year’s goal of $50,000.
Krouper, and the entire Relay Committee, invites the community to join us at Relay this Saturday evening, June 24. Plan to bring your family and friends out for all or part of the event. Come out and show your support — eat dinner, walk the track, purchase luminaria, and enjoy the music and activities.
Event Schedule
Noon Grounds open / teams set up tents
Noon to 6 p.m. Team check-in at Registration Table and campsite set-up
5 p.m. Survivor Dinner in the Korte Recreation Center gym
5 to 8:30 p.m. Luminaria sales at the Luminaria Table
6:30 to 7 p.m. Opening Ceremony & Celebration Lap
▪ Opening remarks by Brian Knobloch, emcee
▪ Opening prayer by Pastor Brent Johnson of Navigation Church in Collinsville
▪ Flag ceremony by the Highland Fire Department
▪ National Anthem by Christina Jones, 2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Show winner
▪ Welcome by Mayor Joe Michaelis
▪ Chairman remarks and introduction of Steering Committee by Joy Krouper
▪ Sponsor recognition by a representative of Scott Credit Union
▪ Remarks by speaker Pastor David Amdsen of Navigation Church in Collinsville
▪ Survivor/Caregiver Lap on the walking track
7 to 7:30 p.m. K-9 search-and-rescue demonstration
7 to 9:30 p.m. Bingo
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 5K Color Run/Walk
8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Zumba with Elaine McNamera of 360 Core Fitness
9:30 to 10 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony
▪ Remarks by Pattie Heath, survivor and member of Team Sarah Strong
▪ Remarks by Dawn Lambert, Luminaria chair
▪ Reading of names of those honored and/or remembered, Brian Knobloch
▪ Silent Lap by all
10 to 10:15 p.m. Musical chairs
10 to 10:45 p.m. DJ Dale Madison on the Main Stage
10:45 to 11 p.m. Closing Ceremony on the Main Stage
11 p.m. Clean Up Lap
