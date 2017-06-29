‘Head East’ to headline Bond County Bicentennial

Two nationally-known bands will help Bond County commemorate its 200th birthday.
On July 1, Head East will be on stage from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and July 2, the Ides of March with Jim Peterik will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both shows are free in downtown Greenville.
Head East is a Midwestern-based band known formed in the 1970s and best known for its song, “Never Been Any Reason.”
Ides of March has been together since the 1960s with national hits including the very popular, “Vehicle.” Peterik formed the rock band Survivor and has also written hit songs for other groups, such as .38 Special.
Ides of March, which features the four original members and a brass section, performs its own hits, those of Survivor and other song hits.
In addition to the national groups, on July 1 at 5 p.m. Swamp Weiss and the Swamp Daddies will perform. Following Head East, a Bond County talent jam will be held.
After the Ides of March’s show July 2, the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America will perform before and during the fireworks display, which is being presented by the Bond County Fourth Fest organization around dusk.
After the fireworks, the Brother Jefferson Band, which features Jeff Chapman from Greenville, will be on the main stage.
Residents from throughout the area are invited to attend the bicentennial event. Bring a lawn chair and be prepared to have a good time.
The main stage will be set up at the intersection of Second and Main streets in downtown Greenville.
Huge Parade Planned
As part of the Bond County Bicentennial celebration, a parade will be held, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
The parade will feature the legendary Oscar Meyer Weinermobile and the Planters Peanut Peanutmobile. Louie and the Blues Crew make a return appearance, as does Ronald McDonald and Shriner marching units. Many local floats will also be included in the parade.
The parade will line up on College Avenue, east of Elm Street starting at 2 p.m. Parade participants should line up on College Avenue, coming from Idler Lane. The parade will wind through downtown Greenville and proceed in front of the main stage at the intersection of Second and Main.
Bicentennial parade chairman Allan Davis said there is no fee to participate in the parade, but everyone is encouraged to pre-register. Registration forms can be found on the Bond County Bicentennial website bondcountyhistorical.org/bocobicent.
Following the parade, the Civil War Regiment Band will perform on the Courthouse lawn, followed by the Greenville Municipal Band at 5 p.m.
Schedule Of Events
Saturday, July 1
4 p.m. Bicentennial opens
5 p.m. Swamp Weiss and the Swamp Daddies on the Main Stage
7 p.m. Head East on the Main Stage
9 p.m. Bond County All Star Jam & Open Mic on the Main Stage
Sunday, July 2
Noon: Bicentennial opens
1 p.m. Opening Ceremonies on the Main Stage
- Food and beer vendors open
- Craft vendors open
- First National Bank Family Fun Area opens at College and Second streets
- Air Evac Lifeteam Helicopter display opens at Main and Second streets
1:30 p.m. Courthouse tours begin, starting on the southwest courthouse lawn
3 p.m. Bicentennial Parade begins at College Avenue and Elm
4 p.m. Civil War Era Regiment Band on the courthouse lawn
5 p.m. Greenville Municipal Band on the courthouse lawn
6:30 p.m. The Ides of March, featuring Jim Peterik of Survivor
9 p.m. The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America
9:30 p.m. Fireworks finale over downtown Greenville
10 p.m. Brother Jefferson Blues Band
Comments