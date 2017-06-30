Highland area police briefs: June 16-22

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Woman charged with stealing medicine from patient in Troy
A 37-year-old Collinsville woman is facing charges of stealing medications from an assisted living facility patient in Troy.
Troy police said after a June 2 traffic stop and search of her car, Janviere Harris was charged with forgery, theft and five counts of possession of controlled substance. All charges are felonies.
Harris, a nursing assistant, was free on a recognizance bond Tuesday and said she’s innocent. She said the medications were her own, and were prescribed to her.
“They’re mine. I have a prescription for every last one, every single pill,” she said. Harris accused Troy police of harassing her.
Police say Harris was driving without a license when she was pulled over June 2. As officers completed an inventory of her car for towing, they found “several types of prescription medications.”
During an investigation into the substances, police said, it was determined some of the medications were taken from an assisted living patient.
The charges were filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on June 5.
“I commend my officers for their excellent work on this case. Going above and beyond the basic traffic stop works to remove illegally obtained prescription medications from the streets of Troy,” Chief Brad Parsons said in a a Facebook post. “I’m glad that we were able to uncover this incident before other patients’ prescription medications were stolen.”
The forgery charge carries three to five years in prison. The theft and controlled substance charges carry a sentence of one to three years in prison.
Troy man convicted of stealing guns
A 32-year-old Troy man was convicted of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 1 felony, for stealing guns from a home being watched by an acquaintance while the owners were traveling.
Todd E. Smith faces four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Madison County Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Heischmidt and Tom Irvin presented evidence during a one-day bench trial June 20. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli found the defendant guilty, and will hand down his sentence following the completion of a per-sentencing investigation, which typically takes six to eight weeks.
Two men sentenced for using stolen gift cards at metro-east Walmarts
Friday morning in federal court in East St. Louis, Samirahdam E. Rolley, 25, and Michael A. Gordon, 28, both of Stone Mountain, Georgia, were both sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for using stolen account numbers at several southern Illinois Walmarts, including in Highland.
Rolley was ordered to serve 26 months in federal prison, followed by four months of home confinement, while Gordon was sentenced to 25 months in prison. The court also ordered both men to pay $19,939.16 in restitution to the victims of their crimes.
In February, both Rolley and Gordon pleaded guilty to federal charges of using unauthorized access devices, using counterfeit access devices, and aggravated identity theft. At their plea hearings, both Rolley and Gordon admitted that they traveled from Georgia to southern Illinois in early June 2015. During their trip, Rolley and Gordon had in their possession numerous gift cards. The magnetic strips of these gift cards had been re-encoded with stolen debit card numbers. Some of these debit account numbers were for the accounts of Southern Illinois residents at a local credit union. Rolley and Gordon used the altered gift cards to make purchases at numerous metro-east Walmarts, including the stores in Cahokia, O’Fallon, Belleville, Highland, Wood River, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Waterloo, and Carlyle. The purchases made by Rolley and Gordon were debited to the bank accounts of the victims whose debit account numbers had been embedded on the gift cards.
Sex offender charged with failing to register
Highland police charged Aaron L. Wilcox, 25, of Highland on June 25 with failing to register as a sex offender for allegedly not notifying the Madison County Sheriff’s Office of a change of residence within three days of moving.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Ashtyn N. Hartman, 19, of Highland was arrested by HPD on June 16 on a warrant from Montgomery County for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespass to a residence. HPD additionally charged him with driving with an expired license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Drelyn J. Wright, 21, of Pocahontas was arrested June 17 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. He was taken to jail.
▪ A juvenile boy, 15, of Highland was arrested June 19 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge. HPD additionally charged him with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to appear at the Madison County Courthouse.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 16
▪ Timothy D. Boyce Jr., 18, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.
June 17
▪ Randall E. Putman, 21, of Collinsville was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
June 18
▪ Joseph L. Worker, 37, of O’Fallon was charged with speeding.
June 19
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with theft for allegedly taking two electronic devices from Walmart having a total value of $33.80.
▪ Matthew N. Neske, 35, of Highland was charged with having a loud muffler.
June 20
▪ Kari L. Rutz Jakel, 44, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis.
June 21
▪ No tickets issued.
June 22
▪ Anastacio V. Carlos Martinez, 49, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, was charged with improper lane usage.
Comments