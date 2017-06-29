Kids win Highland ‘Scratchathon’ by creating video game

The Junior Code Academy Scratchathon first place team, the Highland Handturkeys. Founder of the JCA Michael Pederson, presents Cole Basden, middle, and Gideon Gaslow with their championship prize, two $50 gift cards to Best Buy. The Scratchathon marked the last session of the summer camp for the JCA. It took place at the Louis Latzer Memorial Library in Highland on June 16. The Handturkeys took first place with a duo Highland themed website, game combination. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com