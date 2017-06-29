Church Briefs: Colombian missionary to visit Highland, LUNCH bunch adds stops

Highland
Colombian missionary couple to speak at First Baptist
The public is invited to come hear Octavio Areiza, a missionary serving with One Mission Society, as he speaks of his decades-long work among the peoples of South America, and of his plans to reach out to the residents of California and beyond with that same soul-saving, life-changing fervor that has made his work so successful.
Octavio will speak Sunday, July 2, at 10:15 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Highland, 2709 Poplar St.
Octavio and his wife Fannyta have been faithfully serving the Lord with OMS since 1984. Octavio started his ministry at his home church in Medellin, Colombia. Ten years later, he came to the U.S. to earn a master’s degree in counseling, then returned to Colombia where he served as a prison chaplain and worked with other Christian organizations in the area until July 2016.
At that time, he and his wife were appointed the California representatives of OMS, with the goal of working with Christian organizations throughout the state to explore and help find avenues for presenting the Good News of Jesus Christ to a larger audience, both locally, nationally, and internationally. They will also be seeking front-line workers to help carry out the Great Commission.
You are invited to be a part of that front-line ministry through your prayers for their work, as well as through any financial help you may feel called to give. You can find more information about the Areizas and their work at onemissionsociety.org.
LUNCH Bunch has served more than 1,000 in Highland, adds new stops
The LUNCH Bunch served its first lunches of this church-based, summer-long feeding program June 5 and has completed three full weeks having handing out 1,153 lunches with seven more weeks to go.
In hopes of reaching more kids that could use a lunch, organizers have revised the delivery sites and times for Route 2 in Highland to include other locations. Among them are the playground behind the Knights of Columbus and Spindler Park.
Follow the LUNCH Bunch on Facebook for any future changes in the schedule.
Any child 18 years old or younger is eligible. Just come to your nearest delivery site and the scheduled time. There are no forms, no names, no questions, no judgment.
Highland delivery sites and times include:
▪ Knights of Columbus playground, 11:25 to 11:30 a.m.
▪ Masonic Lodge, 11:30 to 11:40 a.m.
▪ Suppiger Lane at Suppiger Way, 11:35 to 11:40 a.m.
▪ The Tot Lot, 11:40 to 11:50 a.m.
▪ Crown Pointe Apartments entrance, 11:45-11:50 a.m.
▪ El Kay Court, 11:50 to 11:55 a.m.
▪ Swallow Lane at Broadway, 11:55 a.m. to noon
▪ Spindler Park (at the flagpole), 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
▪ Paradise Drive at the entrance to Bali Acres, noon to 12:05 p.m.
▪ Weinheimer (except 2nd Wednesday of the month), 12:10 to 12:15 p.m.
▪ Highland Community Church, 12:10 to 12:15 p.m.
▪ El Castillo Apartments entrance, 12:20 to 12:25 p.m.
▪ Merwin Park, 12:20 to 12:30 p.m.
▪ Highland Pool at Sharpshooters Monument, 12:30 to 12:35 p.m.
Out of Town delivery sites:
▪ Grantfork: United Church of Christ, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
▪ Pierron: Country View Park bus stop, 11:45 a.m. to noon
▪ Alhambra: Township Center at 101 East Main St., noon to 12:15 p.m.
▪ New Douglas: Township Park Pavilion, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
If you have any questions about the program, call Missy at 618-530-8410.
There will be no delivery in heavy rains or severe weather or on July 4.
Lunches are handed out only to youth 18 and younger. Children should only receive lunches from vehicles with the LUNCH Bunch logo on them.
Grantfork
UCC to host pool party
Grantfork United Church of Christ Sunday school will be hosting a pool party to benefit the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry. The pool party will be held at the outdoor pool at Lindendale Park on Saturday, July 15 from 8 to 10 p.m. To participate, bring food items for the HACSM food pantry and RSVP by July 1 to Kim Lewis email kalewis@plocherco.com.
St. Gertrude to help HACSM collect school supplies
HACSM is seeking donations of school supplies for families that cannot afford to buy supplies for the 2017-2018 school year, and St Gertrude Catholic Church is Grantfork is asking parishioners to help.
Donations are needed for the following items: two-pocket plastic folders, highlighters (any colors), white polymer erasers, black dry-erase markers, pencils, pens, pencil boxes, Post-it notes (2 by 2), ear buds, Crayola water color paint (one row of colors), small and large glue sticks, Fiskars scissors (pointed tips), Elmer’s bottled glue (no school glue), spiral notebooks (wide rule), loose-leaf paper (wide rule), white three-ring binders with clear cover, Clorox wipes, facial tissues, Trapper Keepers with dividers, 10-digit calculators, Texas Instrument-IT30xA, quart and gallon Ziplock plastic bags (top closure).
Items may be brought to the food pantry at 900 Chestnut St. in Highland by Wednesday, July 19 or earlier. Call 654-9295 or further information or pick-up. HACSM office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Troy
UMC to hold “Hero Central” VBS
All children 4 years old to fifth grade are invited to vacation Bible school at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, July 17-21. VBS is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. This year’s theme is “Hero Central — Discover your strength in God!” Register online at 2017.cokesburyvbs.com/tumc2017 or in the church office. If you have any questions, contact Natalie Carlson at 618-667-6241.
