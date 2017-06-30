Highland Area Community Foundation seeks grant applicants

The Highland Area Community Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its 2017 grant awards. Grants are given for not-for-profit purposes and to individuals, organizations, or groups that provide community services within the Highland Community Unit School District and in St. Jacob and Marine townships.
Since its beginning in 1996, the foundation’s Grant Program has come a long way. In its first year, three grants were awarded totaling $1,500. In 2016, 50 grants were awarded, totaling $49,059. In the last 21 years, a total of $863,771 has been awarded in grants to not-for-profit organizations or groups to benefit the Highland area community.
HACF seeks to make grant awards in response to current and emerging needs or gaps of needed services and to strengthen volunteer participation and citizen involvement in community concerns.
“We encourage various not-for-profit organizations with projects that will better our community or quality of life to apply,” said Laurie Frank, HACF president. “That’s what these funds are for.”
Specific criteria are listed on the grant application form. Deadline for submission is July 15.
Grant awards will be given at the Grants Banquet Oct. 12, 2017, which will be sponsored by The Bank of Edwardsville again this year.
HACF is funded through the generous contributions of many who want to make a difference in the lives of others. Donations may be made to any of HACF’s various funds, or you may become a “sustaining member” at any time throughout the year. By becoming a sustaining member of the foundation, your contribution goes directly to grants. A complete listing of these funds is available on the HACF website, hacf.org or by calling 618-654-4727.
How to get an application
Stop By: The Highland Area Community Foundation is located at 907 Main St. in Highland,
Call: 618-654-4727
Email: info@hacf.org
Online: hacf.org
Comments