Pocahontas to host annual homecoming

Collinsville
Registration underway for U of I Master Naturalist Program
Preparations for the 2017 University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program are underway. Trainings will be held Wednesdays, from Aug. 23 to Oct. 25 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. There will also be some Saturday sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training sites will be in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.
Most of the sessions will be held at local natural areas and provide hands-on learning opportunities. The fee for the training is $250, and you will receive a copy of the Illinois Master Naturalist Manual. Master Naturalist training includes sessions on soil and geology, ornithology, herpetology, forests, prairies, and rivers.
Following the training, the Extension asks for volunteer time on a variety of master naturalist projects. Some of the opportunities available are prairie restoration, removal of invasive plant species, assist with bird and frog counts and educational outreach.
To apply for the program call 618-939-3434 or 618-344-4230 for an application to complete or go online at web.extension.illinos.edu/mms. Questions about the program may be directed to Sarah Ruth, Horticulture and Natural Resource Program coordinator, at 618-939-3434 or ruth1@illinois.edu.
University of Illinois Extension offers equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend this program, call 618-939-3434.
Madison County
SWIC’s “Project Read” is looking for tutors
If you’re looking for a way to make a real difference in your community, check out the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Project Read program.
Through Project Read, volunteer tutors are matched with individuals age 16 or older who would like to learn or improve their reading and writing, basic math and English skills. The program serves people whose skills are at or below the ninth-grade level and who are not enrolled in school.
All new tutors are given free training before being matched with a student and receive additional training opportunities throughout the year. Tutors and students meet at a public location for tutoring sessions. Typically, tutors and students meet up to two hours per week to build basic English and math skills. Free books and materials are provided for tutoring.
For more information, or to reserve a spot for an upcoming training session, contact Deborah Bruyette at 618-235-2700, ext. 5462, or email deborah.bruyette@swic.edu.
Area
Locals honored for flying the flag
The Lewis and Clark Chapter of the Illinois Society of Sons of the American Revolution held it awards night June 19 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Belleville. The group presented outstanding citizenship, heroism, law enforcement, fire safety, flag and ROTC awards.
Flag awards went to 28 individuals and families in the chapter’s six-county service area. The chapter gives the award in recognition of exemplary patriotism in displaying the Flag of the United States of America daily and prominently. Among this year’s recipients were Leonard and Ruth Holtgrave of Highland, Vernon and Ann Mohesky of Breese, Eugene and Teresa Trame of Trenton, and Jim and Donna Lampe, Dennis Woltering and Ken and Carla Hasselhorst, all of Aviston.
Pocahontas
Fire department to host annual homecoming
Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire, Rescue & EMS will hold its annual homecoming on from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 8 at on the the Pocahontas Square. A parade will begin at 6 p.m. Bingo will be from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be chicken and fish in the kitchen. There will also be beer, soda, games, a gun raffle, music by the Chapman Brothers and much more.
Damiansville
St. Damian to host picnic
St. Damian Church will host its annual parish picnic Saturday, July 8 from 3:30 p.m. to midnight on parish grounds in Damiansville (Exit 34 off of I-64).
An all-you-can-eat, cafeteria-style supper featuring fried chicken, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, dressing, slaw, corn, dessert coffee, tea and milk. Serving begins at 3:30 p.m. in the air conditioned hall.
Masses will be held at 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Quilt/cash bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., featuring hand-stitched quilts.
There will also be beer, refreshments, games, novelties and entertainment.
Troy
Participants sought for Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5K
The eighth annual Bradley R. Smith Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk has been set for Sept. 9. The run will be held at the Tri-Township Park, located at 409 Collinsville Road in Troy, at Pavilion 10 and will begin at 8 a.m.
This 5K run/walk event is to honor a local fallen hero, Senior Airman Bradley R. Smith of Troy, who served in the United States Air Force from 2006 until making the ultimate sacrifice for his country in Afghanistan 2010. The 5K raises money for the Bradley R Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund. Throughout its history, the event has raised over $225,000 in scholarships, which have been awarded to area students in memory of Smith.
The 5K is open to all ages and registration is open now. Registration fee is $30 before Aug. 21 and $35 on race day. T-shirts are included in the registration fee, but are not guaranteed for those registering after Aug. 21. Registration the day of the event will begin at 7 a.m.
For more information on the race or to register, volunteer, or to become a sponsor please visit runforbrad.org.
