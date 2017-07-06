Highland News Briefs: HPD, hospital to hold “Bike Rodeo”

Fundraiser
T-shirt sale to help girl injured in accident with train
The family of a Pierron teen involved in a train/car collision selling T-shirts to help pay for her accruing medical bills.
Ana Cantrell, 19, a 2016 Highland High School graduate, was driving her four-door Suzuki sedan around 8:30 a.m. May 3 when it was struck by a CSX train at a private, unmarked crossing on Farmlane Road near Highland. The car was broadsided and wrapped around the front of the train. It was pushed taken 1/4 of a mile down the tracks before the train stopped. After about 30 minutes. the car was removed from the front of the train and Cantrell was extracted from the car. She has been hospitalized since and her road to recovery is expected to be a long one.
Cantrell had no health insurance at the time of the accident. She spent three weeks in the hospital and four weeks in a rehabilitation facility. She is now home, but has months of therapy ahead, according to the family.
The T-shirts will be adult, unisex Gildan Tees. They are black with white lettering with the outline of a green ribbon. They read “Fight like a girl” on the front and “Team Ana” on the back. Cost is $20. To order a shirt, call 618-654-6133 or 618-789-7456.
A trust fund has also been opened at First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Highland to accept donations.
Fun
Special bingo game set at KC Hall
Highland Knights of Columbus will host a special bingo night Wednesday, July 5, starting at 7:30 p.m. The first game card will have an extra payout of $200. The next 23 games will be $75. If total players reach 250, all games are $100 and game 25 is $500. There will also be a consolation game $100 and a coverall for $500. For questions, call 654-9149. The Highland Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 12454 Illinois Route 143.
HPD, hospital to hold “Bike Rodeo”
St. Joseph’s Hospital is extending the fun and will be hosting a Bike Rodeo with the Highland Police Department on Saturday, July 8 in the parking lot of Highland High School. (This is a make-up date due to the first event being rained out.)
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will offer many kid-friendly events. The first 100 attendees in need of a bike helmet will receive a free helmet. All attendees can receive free helmet fittings and bike inspections with light maintenance services available. Anyone who completes the bicycle activities will be entered into a drawing for one of three bicycles. The last check-in time is 12:45 p.m.
Highland EMS and the Highland and Highland Pierron Fire Departments will be on site at the event with fire trucks and the fire prevention trailer. Refreshments, drawings, and giveaways will also be provided.
For more information about the St. Joseph’s Hospital Superhero Fun Run/Walk or the Bike Rodeo, call Liefer at 618-651-2589.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 10: Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, baked beans, creamy potato salad, luscious fruit dessert.
Tuesday, July 11: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, strawberry fluff.
Wednesday, July 12: Shepherd’s pie, baked Lima beans, dinner roll, Swedish pears.
Thursday, July 13: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, crunchy bacon cole slaw, cocktail sauce, fruit crisp.
Friday, July 14: Breaded chicken patty on bun, lettuce and tomato, broccoli and cauliflower salad, hash brown casserole, ice cream.
