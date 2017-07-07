Highland area police briefs

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Oklahoma woman charged with car theft
An Oklahoma City, Okla., woman is facing charges meth charges and being in possession stolen car following a traffic stop near Marine.
On Friday, June 30, officers of the Marine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Illinois Route 143 near Illinois Route 4. According to police, the license plate on the vehicle returned to a Ford, however, the vehicle that was had stopped was a Cadillac. Further investigation during revealed the vehicle to have stolen Oklahoma City, police said.
After a search of the vehicle was conducted, a bag which contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine was located by Marine Police Department’s K-9, “K-9 Dixie.”
The driver of the vehicle, Caitlyn J. Ludwig, 21, was taken into custody, and the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Ludwig was charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. Ludwig’s bond was set at $75,000.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Daniel W. Westfall, 21, of Highland was arrested on June 23 on a warrant from Macoupin County for driving while having a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Daniel J. Warnecke, 34, of Highland was arrested on June 26 on a warrant from HPD for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a revoked license. HPD additionally charged him with possession of cannabis. He was taken to jail.
