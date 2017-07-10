Scholar Updates: SWIC announces spring dean’s list, graduates

SWIC
Spring dean’s list announced
Southwestern Illinois College has announced its spring semester 2017 student dean’s list. The dean’s list includes full-time students who completed 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 3.5 or higher grade point average. Local students making the dean’s list included:
Alhambra: Jacob T. Burns, Lindsey Ann Crawford, Sarah E. Dickman, Jordan Lee Ann Kopcych, Amanda Grace Korsmeyer, Stephanie Ruth Ann Kramer, Gary Ray Linafelter and Heather Marie Ridley.
Aviston: Lucas D. Haukap, Germain Martinez Garcia and Austin Charles Rakers.
Breese: Alex Jay Carson, Jacob T. Cotton, Eric J. Deering and Andria Perez.
Highland: Lauren Kaye Bardill, Ally Nichole Becker, Jenna Bell, Jessica Bell, Lake G. Bircher, Nick Ryan Bottom, Christopher David Bratten, Michael R. Buehne, Ben Michael Bulva, Nicholas Wade Campbell, Kristiana Nicole Carl, Skylan Lacy Carroll, Stephen S. Clayton, Stephen E. Cooper, Sean J. Dascotte, Daniel M. Dicken, Amber Jean Donley, Garrett Austin Donnelly, Stephen M. Durbin, Jennifer Theresa Emery, Avery Evans, Reid J. Fahrenholtz, Brian L. Farmer, George E. Ford, Blake Allen Funderburk, Jeannie Lynn Gavlick, Sydney Jo Gavlick, Peyton Guthrie, Sabrina Renae Hall, Eric Jackob Harrison, Charles Joshua Hensley, Corey Allan Herrod, Nathan Charles Higgins, Robert Joseph Hoertel, Stephanie H. Huelsmann, Joshua T. Isaac, James Charles Jarrell, Nicholas James Johnson, Katie Marie Kampwerth, Reily A. Kassay, Nicole Marie Kineke, Alexandra Julia Laporta, Moira Lynott, Abby Victoria McCoy, Eric William Melosi, Alivia Meskil, Hunter Micheletto, Nicholas Henry Mintert, Heather Muench, Andrew W. Nadler, Kaitlyn Elaine Nance, Luke Anthony Olson, Felicia J. Pace, Kayla Jo Pace, Bryce Winston Paubel, Ciara Gerst Paubel, Jacob Benjamin Plocher, Jennifer Lynn Powers, Alex E. Rakers, Morgan K. Reaka, Renee A. Richter, Amy L. Rinderer, Nolan Bradley Scott, Veronica Mae Sheahan, Brittany Nicole Shires, Kyle Justin Shoemaker, Dalton S. Smilek, Chandler J. Smith, Spencer Dayne Smith, Ariel Bree Smock Zach T. Spengler, Lyndi Mae Stone, Madisyn Taylor Swift, William A. Weatherby, Kimberly Weis, Ryne Christopher Weiss, Madison Lane Wellen, Griffin L. Welz and Mitchel Allen Widman.
Marine: Christopher Alexander Barry, Bruce Wayne Brockman, Austin Jacob Cavins, Karygan C. Frey, Katelynn Marie Gula, Bailey Allyson Meyer, Cameron Meyer and Trent J. Noeltner.
Pierron: Colter John Knebel.
Pocahontas: Shawn Woodward Blake, Michelle Dawn Busch, Sarah Marie Devries, Derek A. Frey, Austin James Hickam, Dylan Alan Floyd Knebel, Christian Andrew Lee, Jessica Marie Plage, Karli Ann Steinbruegge and Emily Mary Wesselmann.
St. Jacob: Anjanette Lynn Addison, Nash R. Frey, Autumn Isabella Giger, Mackenzie Brooke Gindler, Lucas Elias Antonio King, Allison Rose Kulage, Nicholas Larue, Samuel Patrick Starr and Luke S. Vesper.
St. Rose: Hayden Kay Mickelson and Christina M. Schultz.
St. Jacob: Layne Marie Dexheimer.
Trenton: Kyle A. Baer, Levi David Frey, Courtney Sue Koenig and Alexandria Mary Litzenburg.
Troy: Samantha Grace Abbott, Luke A. Adams, Jay Barisch, Kaitlyn Mackenzie Barnett, Nicholas Matthew Basciano, Connor Mackinley Braasch, Brittney Bulva, Sarah A. Burt, Brian M. Butts, Barbara M. Carnahan, Noah C. Carson, Eric Vincent Cefaratti, Arianne Cooper, Madyson Shaye Croyle, Jalal Yasser Dalloul, Caleb Robert Davinroy, Tyler D. Duff, Jared Edward Durako, Michael J. Finley, Kaitlyn Ford, Tyler Anthony Godell, Danielle Nichole Gonzalez, Jarad Evan Hasty, Derik Hefferly, Mackenzey Hooper, Jessica Lynn Hutt, Ashley M. Hylsky, Kelly Jo Keller, David A. Knebel, Erin Kossakoski, Sierra Kovarik, Torri Kuhse, Rachel L. LaBlance, Joshua M. Lanahan, Charles Lawson, Kyle Steven Loos, Amanda Malvin, William Charles Malvin, Bethany Mantz, Michelle M. Massman, Colin Wayne McBride, Hannah Merrell, Leslie K. Mifflin, Glenn P. Miller, Halie L. Miller, Tony Jermaine Montgomery, Jonathon S. Myers, Mark Edward Neumann, Camron M. Patton, Jessica Lynn Perkins, Kaylie Faith Salopek, Ann Marie Schmidt, Bailey Jean Spotanski, Colleen Teresa Stricklin, Brittany Darlene Underwood, Emily Kirsten Walters, Anna Marie Wertman, Olivia Rae Wertman and Zachary Merlin Winslow.
Graduates announced
Southwestern Illinois College has announced its spring semester 2017 graduate list. The list also denotes students who graduated with honors (a 3.5 grade point average or higher) and with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Local graduates were:
Alhambra: Ian A. Comrie and Julie M. Wrigley.
Aviston: Abby Ranae Muller.
Highland: Emily Maria Dempsey, Nathaniel J. Dempsey, Kristin D. Eveland, Katrina M. Garcia, Samantha Taylor Hunt, Katie Lynn Manley, Tyler James Rehkemper, Kody Phillip Welch, Jessica Bell (honors), Ben Michael Bulva (honors), Nicholas Wade Campbell (honors), Eric William Melosi (honors), Felicia J. Pace (honors), Kayla Jo Pace (honors), Lindsey J. Schumacher (honors), Sharon L. Tipsword (honors) and Kyle Justin Shoemaker (perfect GPA).
Marine: Michelle Lynn Grotefendt, Sarah Meier and Brianna Ragan.
New Douglas: Ryan C. Royer.
St. Jacob: Rebecca Mary Davis, Christian Bladon Santiago and Rachael M. Skaggs.
St. Rose: Christina M. Schultz.
Trenton: Haley D. Frey, Alexander Jay Goble and Kirk Patrick Wellen.
Troy: Gina A. Abbott, James David Abernathy, Luke A. Adams, Chelsea Marie Barnes, Tyler D. Duff, Alec Fagan, Benjamin Edward Foreman, Paige Grace Frawley, Rachel E. Hartmann, Kelly Jo Keller, Robbyne K. Krushall, Philip Jerome Kukielski, Marlon Vinson Lang, Bethany Mantz, Michelle M. Massman, Natalie Marie Meyer, Diane L. Newsom, Amber J. O’Neal, Angela Mary Quinn, Rebecca E. Rader, Savannah Brooke Schellhardt, Cody Michelle Schneider, Riley Renee Spickerman, Kelly R. Wallace, Josephine Leigh Walling, Sarah A. Burt (honors), Caleb Robert Davinroy (honors), Jared Edward Durako (honors), Danielle Nichole Gonzalez (honors), Brida Klein (honors), Emily Dionne McVey (honors), James M Purnell (honors), Christian Philip Scheurer (honors) and Robert A ScoD (honors).
Illinois College
Dean’s list announced
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for spring 2017 semester at Illinois College: Grace Yaunches, a sophomore from Breese; Bailey Leitschuh a junior from Highland; Brendan Stanfield, a senior from Highland; and Kayle Crawford, a first-year student from Pocahontas.
Candidates for the dean’s list must complete at least 14 semester hours and post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. All grades must be C or better, and no more than one C grade is allowed.
Western Illinois
Local students earn degree
A total of 1,401 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the spring 2017 semester at Western Illinois University. Emily Rose Manley of Highland earned a bachelor of arts in broadcasting and Maureen Keri Fitzgerald of Breese earned a bachelor of science in recreation, park and tourism administration.
