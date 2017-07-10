Navy recruiter from Highland builds homes with Habitat for Humanity

Sailors from Navy Recruiting District St. Louis receive a safety brief prior to conducting a Habitat for Humanity project. Sailors helped reconstruct a home during the volunteer event as part of CPO 365 training. CPO 365 is a year-long program designed to ensure the CPO Mess and first class petty officers are continually and steadily developing to succeed in future leadership positions and affords the opportunity for education and training. Norm Langhoff Courtesy photo