Navy recruiter from Highland builds homes with Habitat for Humanity

Sailors giving back to the local community while stationed on shore duty is just as important as them helping the public during a foreign port visit.
Recruiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District St. Louis, like Navy Counselor 1st Class Robert Ishum, a native of Highland, often find unique ways to help the community and get their peers involved.
Ishum, who is an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, organized a group renovation project for his peers and chief petty officers as part of a CPO 365 training event.
“I knew by having the first class petty officers from our command on site with Habitat for Humanity we would be able to accomplish more in a given day than other volunteer groups,” said Ishum. “We all have years of experience in teamwork to accomplish the mission.”
The group worked tirelessly throughout the day to cleanup a house that was being renovated for a local family with three children.
“The sailors on site that day must have looked like a continuous line of ants carrying trash and rubbish from the garage to the dumpster as quickly as possible,” said Ishum.
Ishum stated that although the condition of the house was not pleasant, the sailors were dedicated to getting the job finished.
“Everyone knew it had to be done so we did what most sailors would do: we gritted our teeth and accomplished the mission,” said Ishum.
Sweat, teamwork, proper planning and Operational Risk Management can make a large difference to many in a short amount of time, Ishum added.
“Sailors have an opportunity to be ambassadors to the local community wherever we’re at,” said Ishum. “We get to show others the U.S. Navy is not only a war-fighting Navy, but a humanity-serving Navy that can help those who are unable to help themselves.”
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that helps build homes for those in need around the world.
Air Force Update: David Y. Dinh
U.S. Air Force Airman David Y. Dinh graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Dinh is the son of Crystal K. Dinh of Highland.
He is a 2014 graduate of Highland High School.
