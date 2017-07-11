Madison County girl hopes to help unlock cure of rare disease

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future Pause 1:39 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 2:06 Highland Square blooms with new color 0:56 Mobile device repair shop opens 2:49 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house 2:35 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School 1:40 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love" 1:09 Get inspiration for your own garden during Highland tour 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 1:29 Triad's "Most Romantic Couple" celebrate 50 years of marriage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Hailey Knecht of Pocahontas was predicted not to live past 6-years-old when she was diagnosed with Alexander's disease. She celebrated her 16th birthday this year and is helping researches to find a cure for her ultra-rare condition. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

