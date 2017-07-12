St. Jacob
Homecoming is this weekend
St. Jacob Homecoming will be July 13-15.
Thursday will be Family Night, where there will be a two-for-one ride special from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be no alcohol sales Thursday, and no outside coolers will be permitted.
The parade theme this year will be “Rockin’ the Decades.”
The parade will start at 7 p.m. Friday, and the band “Champagne Fixx” will start playing at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the parade will start at 6:30 p.m., and “Beaucoup Bottom Band” will play, starting at 8 p.m.
A Little Miss and Mr. St. Jacob Homecoming Pageant will be held at noon Saturday on the band stage. Children ages 3 to 6 years old will compete in the small-scale pageant, where they will be asked their name, age and simple questions about their interests. They will also perform a talent, i.e. tell a joke, sing a song, do a dance, etc.
There will also be a 5K, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Ross Bushur will be doing the first #RossRuns #IRun St. Jacob Homecoming 5K. Cost is $20, plus a $2.50 sign-up fee. Registration ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. Check out the Facebook page m.facebook.com/RossRunsIRun/ for more information. The Glennon One helicopter from Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital will also be on display at the race.
A bags tournament is scheduled for Saturday as well. Cost is $40 for a two-person team. The tournament is limited to 24 teams and will take place on the homecoming grounds at the corner of Napoleon and E. Main streets, behind the rides. Teams should arrive by 10 a.m. Throwing starts at 10:30 a.m. Register by calling 618-644-5666. There will be cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place — $200, $100 and $50, respectively. Beer, soda, water and a limited food menu will be available. No outside coolers or beverages will be allowed. All equipment will be provided.
Grantfork
Centennial celebration shaping up
Plans are coming together for the Grantfork Centennial that is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1. New shirts have come in and and are for sale. The newest ones are available in long sleeve also. They come in white and a variety of colors. Shirts have the Grantfork emblem on the front and the centennial logo on the back.
Prices are:
▪ Youth short-sleeved, small to extra-large: $10
▪ Youth long-sleeve, small to extra-large: $12.
▪ Adult short-sleeved small to extra-large: $12
▪ Adult 2X-4X, $14
▪ Adult long-sleeved small to extra-large: $14
▪ Adult 2X-4X $16
Contact Amy Marcus 618-675-3445 or 618-267-7390 to purchase a shirt.
Yard signs are also available for $20.
Whiskers for beard-growing contest are underway. Baseball games are getting lined up, and numerous other fun items to make the centennial the celebration of the century.
Memorabilia from Grantfork is being sought to be put on display. If anyone has something they would care to share, contact Mic Schrumpf at 618-781-0485.
Trenton
Registration in progress for fall KC center classes
Registration for classes at the KC Trenton Education Center for the 2017 fall semester is now in progress. The fall semester begins Aug. 14.
Classes offered in Trenton include:
▪ Introduction to Art
▪ Biology, Anatomy and Physiology
▪ Introduction to Business
▪ Computer Basics
▪ Principles and Practices of Early Childhood Education
▪ Introduction to Child Development
▪ Health, Safety and Nutrition of the Young Child
▪ Introduction to Educational Practice
▪ Writing Effective Sentences & Paragraphs
▪ Introduction to College Composition
▪ English Composition 101 and 102
▪ History of the United States
▪ History of Diversities
▪ First Aid
▪ Basic Mathematics
▪ Elementary Algebra
▪ Elementary Plane Geometry
▪ Intermediate Algebra
▪ Contemporary Math
▪ General Statistics
▪ Medical Terminology
▪ Ethics
▪ American Government
▪ Life Span Growth and Development
▪ Psychology
▪ Fundamentals of Reading
▪ Critical Reading/Study Skills
▪ Sociology
▪ Fundamentals of Speech
▪ Arc Welding I
▪ Introduction to Blueprint Read
▪ Pipe Welding I
For further information or to make an advising appointment, contact the KC Trenton Education Center at 224-2666 or 545-3475.
Troy
Church to host movie night
Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St. in Troy, will be hosting a movie matinee featuring “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) on Thursday, July 13 at 12:30 p.m.
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.
Bring snacks, lunch, a blanket and a friend.
