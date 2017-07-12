City News
Water main break caused boil order in Northtown
Officials put several areas in Highland on a boil order early Thursday morning, July 6 after a water main broke on Illinois 143 near Koepfli Lane.
Highland Police Department announced the water main break on Facebook just before midnight last week on Wednesday. They posted the boil order about 3:30 a.m.
The entirety of Troxler Way, Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Drive, Central Boulevard were on the boil order, as were the businesses Basler Electric, Title Max, Pizza Hut, Circle K, Sonic and RP Lumber — along with adjoining stores.
Boil orders are issued when water drops below 20 pounds per square inch and stay in effect for 36 to 48 hours after the water pressure is restored.
Those under the boil order should bring cooking and drinking water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it. However, it is OK to use the water to bathe in without boiling it first.
While Illinois 143 was closed between Koepfli Lanen/Troxler Avenue and Suppiger Lane on July 5, police said it was reopened when the boil order was announced.
The Highland Police Department posted on Facebook just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 that the order had been lifted.
Collection
St. Joseph’s Hospital collecting school supplies for local students
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” drive, which provides school supplies to local students through the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry and Apostolic Revival Church. This is the second year the hospital has hosted the event. Last year’s event provided 196 pounds of school supplies to 167 students in the community.
Stuff the Bus is a school supply drive open to the public, as well as colleagues at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and is sponsored by the Mission Team at St. Joseph’s Hospital. All of the supplies donated will be distributed to local students through HACSM, as well as the Rock-A-Block event hosted by Apostolic Revival Church. This is the first year Stuff the Bus has supported the Rock-A-Block event, which provided school supplies for 200 students last year. The Stuff the Bus drive will run through Wednesday, July 19, and supplies can be dropped off in the main lobby of St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Supplies needed include:
▪ Plastic two-pocket folders
▪ Highlighters (any color)
▪ White polymer erasers
▪ Black dry erase markers
▪ Colored pencils
▪ Pencil box
▪ Spiral notebooks (wide-rule only)
▪ White 3-ring binders (1-inch with clear cover)
▪ Facial tissue
▪ Post it notes (2-by-2 inch)
▪ Ear buds
▪ Crayola watercolor paint (one row of colors)
▪ Large glue sticks
▪ Fiskars scissors (pointed tip only)
▪ Elmer’s bottled glue (no “school glue”)
▪ Loose-leaf paper (wide-rule only)
▪ Clorox wipes
▪ Trapper Keepers with dividers
▪ Washable markers (Crayola Classic markers preferred by some teachers)
▪ Calculators 10-digit (Texas Instrument - TI - 30XA recommended by teacher)
▪ Backpacks (blue, green, red, etc.)
▪ Quart- and gallon-size Ziploc plastic bags (tab closure preferred)
For more information about Stuff the Bus, contact Emily Korte at Emily.Korte@hshs.org or (618) 651-2657.
Meetings
Historical Society
The Highland Historical Society will hold its quarterly membership meeting July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Latzer Homestead at 1464 Old Trenton Road. Members and guests are invited.
League of Writers
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Cancer support
The Cancer Support Group at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland will be held next Thursday, July 13 in the St. Francis Conference Room at a new time of 2 to 3 p.m. If you or a loved one has survived or is battling cancer, the group invites you to attend. Light refreshments provided. Contact Deb Elledge, R.N., nurse navigator, if you are planning to attend, at (618) 651-2885.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 17: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, lemon bar.
Tuesday, July 18: Baked pork chop, gravy, apple stuffing, country green beans with bacon and onion, hummingbird cake.
Wednesday, July 19: Pizza pasta casserole, Tossed salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruited gelatin.
Thursday, July 20: Resident’s choice.
Friday, July 21: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, frosted chocolate cake.
