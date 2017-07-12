Firefighters train for confined-space rescues

Highland-Pierron firefighters, the on-duty crew with Highland EMS, trained on confined spaces June 27.
Confined spaces create many difficult situations, particularly when patient extrication and scene stabilization are considered.
For training, firefighters climbed the chute of a silo to make patient access to a mannequin that was playing the role of an unconscious farmer who suffered and unknown medical emergency. Crews utilized rope to not only safely extricate the patient, but to practice maintaining their own safety as well. In addition to using rope, a four-gas meter was used to confirm the safety of the atmospheric conditions within the silo and chute.
Considering the amount of rural community served, Highland-Pierron Fire Department often does training in agricultural settings.
