For training, Highland-Pierron firefighters climbed the chute of a silo to make patient access to a mannequin that was playing the role of an unconscious farmer who suffered and unknown medical emergency.
For training, Highland-Pierron firefighters climbed the chute of a silo to make patient access to a mannequin that was playing the role of an unconscious farmer who suffered and unknown medical emergency. Provided
For training, Highland-Pierron firefighters climbed the chute of a silo to make patient access to a mannequin that was playing the role of an unconscious farmer who suffered and unknown medical emergency. Provided

Highland News Leader

July 12, 2017 9:51 AM

Firefighters train for confined-space rescues

The News Leader

Highland-Pierron firefighters, the on-duty crew with Highland EMS, trained on confined spaces June 27.

Confined spaces create many difficult situations, particularly when patient extrication and scene stabilization are considered.

For training, firefighters climbed the chute of a silo to make patient access to a mannequin that was playing the role of an unconscious farmer who suffered and unknown medical emergency. Crews utilized rope to not only safely extricate the patient, but to practice maintaining their own safety as well. In addition to using rope, a four-gas meter was used to confirm the safety of the atmospheric conditions within the silo and chute.

Considering the amount of rural community served, Highland-Pierron Fire Department often does training in agricultural settings.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future
July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 1:39

July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening
Highland Square blooms with new color 2:06

Highland Square blooms with new color

View More Video