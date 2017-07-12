Children’s musical ‘Freckleface Strawberry’ to hit the stage in Highland

Hard Road Theatre Productions will present the children’s play “Freckleface Strawberry The Musical” at Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave. in Highland.
“We hope you’ll come see our show. It’s so fun,” said Sheila Riggs, the show’s director. “Our teenagers have worked really hard on this show, and it is really a great opportunity to bring the family and enjoy some great music and acting.”
Freckleface Strawberry was just like every other girl, except she had bright red hair and something worse — freckles!
Based on the beloved New York Times best-selling book by celebrated actress Julianne Moore, “Freckleface Strawberry” is a fun and touching family musical. Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles — from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup, and even wearing a ski mask to school. Will her schoolmates realize that it’s her under the mask? Will Strawberry be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror? With the help of her lovable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Strawberry learns that everyone is different, and that’s what makes us all special.
“Freckleface Strawberry is a super fun show,” said Riggs.
This show has 20 songs from all different genres of music that will have you bobbing your head, clapping along, and singing on the way home.
Bring the whole family. There will be front-row seating for kids who can sit without their parents to enjoy up close without anyone tall sitting in front of them and a very special prize to one lucky raffle winner.
“We have some awesome opportunities that we are giving away with Freckleface Strawberry,” Riggs said.
In honor of the show, Hard Road will also be purchasing all eight books in the Freckleface Strawberry series, written by actress Julianne Moore, and after the show, the group will donate them to the Louis Latzer Public Library in Highland.
Cast List
Freckleface Strawberry: Emma Clark
Danny/Don Fontaine: Dietrich Gossmeyer
Baby Brother: Jake Hindman-Cook
Harry: Josh Reed
Jake/Frankie Freckle: Josh Miller
Janelle (ballet girl): Autumn Riggs
Jane: Bailey McPhillips
Teacher: Maddie Wesselmann
Mother: Hannah Franklin
Emily: Madi Crawford
Flora: Destiny Odle
Dora: Kori Huelsmann
Laura: Adalee Clarke
Gabby: Ellen Nuxoll
Francine Freckle: Noelle Sonderegger
Frida Freckle: Sophia Himsel
Tickets & Show Times
Dates & Times: July 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.; July 16 at 3 p.m.
Location: Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave. in Highland.
Ticket Prices: $9 for students/seniors, $10 for adults
Online Ticket Sales: showclix.com or hardroad.org
