Highland area students earn degrees, make dean’s list at Kaskaskia College

Ranken Tech
Local student earns scholarship
Owen Faust has been awarded a scholarship by the Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association Foundation. Faust graduated in 2016 from Mater Dei Catholic High School in of Breese. He gained construction experience while working for two construction companies during high school, and his future plans include project management or foreman positions in the construction field. This fall, Owen will begin his second year at Ranken Technical Institute in St. Louis, where he plans to earn his associate degree in construction management.
Faust is a two-time recipient of the ILMDA Foundation Scholarship. Recipients are selected by the ILMDA Educational Foundation Board and must be enrolled full-time in a field of study that is related to the lumber and building material industry. The Educational Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to aid and promote lumber industry education throughout Illinois.
Augustana College
Highland student named to dean’s list
Austin Elledge, a sophomore majoring in liberal Arts from Highland, was among the 977 students named to Augustana College’s 2017 spring term dean’s list. Founded in 1860, Augustana College is a selective four-year residential college in Rock Island, Illinois of the liberal arts and sciences.
Tulane University
Highland student earns master’s in health
Tulane University awarded degrees to nearly 2,800 graduates on May 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alayna Gillespie, of Highland, earned a master of public health degree from Tulane’s School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine. Tulane University is one of the nation’s leading educational and research institutions. Founded in 1834 in New Orleans, Tulane has 10 schools and colleges offering degrees in architecture, business, law, liberal arts, medicine, public health and tropical medicine, the sciences and engineering, and social work.
Seton Hall University
Local student makes dean’s list
Walker Mondt, of Aviston, qualified for spring 2017 dean’s list at Seton Hall University. Qualifications for dean’s list include enrolling as a full-time matriculated student with a minimum of 12 undergraduate credits, completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4 or above, and with no grades lower than “C”. One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University’s main campus is located in suburban South Orange, N.J.
New York University
Performing Arts student makes dean’s list
William Thomae, of Highland, made the dean’s list at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts for the spring 2017 semester. Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.65 or better in at least 28 completed credits in an academic year are eligible for the dean’s list. The Tisch School of the Arts in New York City, New York, is a center of study in the performing and media arts. Founded on Aug. 17, 1965, Tisch is a training ground for artists, scholars of the arts, filmmakers, and creative entrepreneurs.
Kaskaskia College
Highland student graduates with perfect GPA
Commencement ceremonies for Kaskaskia College were held Friday, May 12 in the Kaskaskia College Gymnasium with over 993 earning degrees and certificates.
Local students who were honored for having a 4.0 grade point average throughout their college career at Kaskaskia College were Zachary S. Plocher of Highland, Corey M. Carsrud of Greenville, Gwen M. Markus of Aviston, Leah E. Haake of Breese, Garrett E. Becherer of Trenton, and Chelsey J. Deiters of Breese.
Other local graduates (summa cum laude, 4.0 graduates; magna cum laude, high honors; cum laude, honors) included:
Associate’s degrees
Arts: Lucas J. Deimeke of Aviston, Kerry E. Porter of Aviston, Alexis G. Voyles (magna cum laude) of Aviston, Jessica L. Campbell (cum laude) of Breese, Chase M. Henrichs of Breese, Abby N. Hock (cum laude) of Breese, Alexander R. Neumann of Breese, Brandon P. Richter of Breese, Bryton R. Timmermann of Breese, Natalie D. Balducci of Greenville, Cassidy A. Schwend (cum laude) of Greenville, Lexy R. Smith (summa cum laude) of Greenville, Houston T. Kruse of Pocahontas, Shelby R. Brandmeyer (cum laude) of Trenton and Lauren P. Brock (cum laude) of Trenton.
Engineering Science: John Matthew Orlet of Aviston, Chelsey Johanna Deiters (summa cum laude) of Breese, James Lee Johnson (magna cum laude) of Greenville and Jordan A. Zeisset (cum laude) of Trenton.
Science: Jessica L. Campbell (cum laude) of Breese, Kaeden A. Mollett (magna cum laude) of Greenville, Sydney M. Tomaschke (magna cum laude) of Greenville, Kathleen H. Hinton of Pocahontas, Garrett E. Becherer (summa cum laude) of Trenton and Erin N. Fleming of Trenton.
General Studies: Scott M. Brown of Breese, Jenna L. Dumstorff (cum laude) of Breese and Sarah E. Faust of St. Rose.
Accounting: Renee L. Wempe of Trenton.
Agriculture Business: Joshua G. Dunning (magna cum laude) of Aviston, Kaitlyn J. Kloss (magna cum laude) of Highland and Jacob A. VonBokel (magna cum laude) of Pocahontas.
Animal Science: Kaitlyn J. Kloss (magna cum laude) of Highland.
Plant and Soil Science: Joshua G. Dunning (magna cum laude) of Aviston and Jacob A. VonBokel (magna cum laude) of Pocahontas.
Nursing: Jessica M. Albers of Breese, Michelle N. Rovey of Greenville, Cassie J. Hilmes of Pocahontas and Mandy M. Richardson of Pocahontas.
Business: Dakota A. Fehrmann (cum laude) of Breese.
Culinary Arts: Elizabeth M. Tedrick of Greenville.
Early Child Care Education: April L. Beck of Greenville.
Electronics Automation Computer Technology: Ryan J. Kennedy of Breese.
Network Administration: Corey M. Carsrud (summa cum laude) of Greenville.
Physical Therapist Assistant: Gwen M. Markus (summa cum laude) of Aviston, Ashley V. Rakers (magna cum laude) of Aviston, Paige L. Schnettgoecke (summa cum laude) of Aviston, Katie A. Holzhauer (cum laude) of Pocahontas.
Radiologic Technology: Miranda N. Richter of Aviston, Leah Elizabeth Haake (summa cum laude) of Breese, and Caitlin M. Voss of Breese.
Respiratory Therapy: Jamie M. Harris of Pocahontas.
Certificates
Accounting: Renee L. Wempe of Trenton.
Business: Joshua G. Dunning of Aviston, Kaitlyn J. Kloss of Highland, Jacob A. VonBokel of Pocahontas and Brennan D. McVey of Trenton.
Animal Science: Kaitlyn J. Kloss of Highland.
Plant and Soil Science: Joshua G. Dunning of Aviston, Jacob A. VonBokel of Pocahontas and Brennan D. McVey of Trenton.
AutoCAD: Jason E. Bostick of Breese.
Revit-Architectural : Timothy F. Sandifer Alhambra.
Basic Carpentry: Michael A. Warnecke of Breese.
CISCO Engineering: Corey M. Carsrud of Greenville.
Cosmetology: Amy J. Barnhart of Greenville.
HVAC: Alexander J. Deien of Breese, Patrick Elders of Greenville and Kyle A. Baumgartner of Trenton.
Legal Office Personnel: Susan L. Lattina of Pocahontas.
Medical Office Personnel: Susan L. Lattina of Pocahontas.
Medical Transcription: Susan L. Lattina of Pocahontas
Office Technology: Susan L. Lattina of Pocahontas.
Small Business Accounting: Renee L. Wempe of Trenton.
Introductory Welder Level I: Brian K. Brown of Greenville.
Comments