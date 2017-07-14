Highland area police briefs: June 23-July 4

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 23
▪ Christopher W. Korte, 20, of Highland, was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a threatening had gesture, as if he were shooting at the victim, and also allegedly blowing cigarette smoke in the victim’s face. He was also charged with criminal trespass to real property for allegedly entering the downtown Square after having previously been told by the director of Parks and Recreation he was forbidden to be there.
June 24
▪ Heather R. Gutzler, 35, of Highland, was charged with not having a valid vehicle registration.
June 25-26
▪ No tickets issued.
June 27
▪ Keith L. Burkett, 44, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly pushing one family member and punching another in the head.
June 28
▪ Noahnesta M. Veitel, 18, of Highland, was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
June 29
▪ Rodney D. Girffith, 71, of Pocahontas, was charged with improper lane usage and unlawful transportation of alcohol.
June 30
▪ No tickets issued.
July 1
▪ Mistie M. Wiedle, 38, of Highland, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking merchandise from Rural King.
▪ Michael E. Draper, 70, of Pierron, was charged with failure to yield when making a left turn.
July 2
▪ No tickets issued.
July 3
▪ Christopher W. Korte, 20, of Highland, was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Matthew R. Desherlia, 34, of Pocahontas, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 4
▪ Savannah S. Widdows, 23, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Robert A. Jacobs, 19, of Highland, was charged with reckless driving.
