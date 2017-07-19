Troy
Community band to perform
Troy Community Band will have a concert July 21 at Tri-Township Park at the gazebo. The concert starts at 7 p.m. The band will also be in the homecoming parade that evening. Find more information on the Chamber of Commerce website.
Church youth group to hold car wash
Authentic Student Ministries of the Pentecostals of Troy will be offering a “free” car wash Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at Richeson Funeral Home, 2015 Edwardsville Road in Troy. Donations will be accepted for the car wash. In conjunction with the car wash, there will be a bake sale, and the prices will vary according to the item being sold. Proceeds will assist the students in going to a national conference this month.
Troy Homecoming is this weekend
The Troy Lions Club will be hosting the Troy Homecoming July 20-22.
Thursday’s Family Night will feature a children’s parade at 6:30 p.m., discounted amusement rides from 5 to 9 p.m., “Big Papa G” on stage and character entertainment immediately following the parade. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Premier Works will also be back with an assortment of amusement rides for every age and size. BOGO tickets will be available Thursday night only.
On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be parades, music and a carnival. Stands open at 5 p.m. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night. The theme of this year’s homecoming parade is “It’s a Centennial Celebration” in honor of 100 years of Lions Club International serving communities around the world.
Troy Community Band, followed by “Living Loud” will be our featured entertainment on Friday night. Ainad Shriners Oriental Band and “Well Hungarians” will be rocking the house on Saturday night.
The St. Jacob Lions Club will have a dice wheel game, and for the first time in a decade, bingo is back on Friday and Saturday nights. Both events begin after the parades and go until 11 p.m.
Rides will begin at 5 and run 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and all rides and attractions will require two to three tickets for admission.
For more information on how to join in on the fun, visit troymaryvillecoc.com. For information about vendor stands, please contact John Myers at 618-520-5328. For parade information or other questions, contact the Troy Lions Club at 618-677-6577.
Aviston
St. Francis to host quilt show
St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Aviston is having a quilt show Saturday, July 22 and Sunday July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the St. Francis Parish Center, located at Second and Clinton streets. The quilt show will have a preview of the quilts that will be awarded as bingo prizes at the church picnic Aug. 5.
The parishioners of St. Francis donate close to 100 quilts for the picnic bingo. There is also a special quilt raffled the night of the picnic. This year, the ladies have pieced the Sangria pattern for the special quilt. There are 10 different materials and 13 different blocks in the 105-by-105-inch quilt. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and will be available at the quilt show.
The Altar Sodality also has a bi-monthly quilt drawing. Six beautiful quilts are raffled the end of January, March, May, July, September and November. These quilts will also be on display. Tickets will be available $1 each or six for $5.
There will be quilt tops, baby quilts, quilt blocks and more for sale also.
Admission to the show is $3.
All quilting parties have to have a lunch. Free refreshments will be available at the show. There will also be attendance prizes each day.
The show is held in air- conditioned comfort.
Grantfork
Village has new website
Grantfork Village Clerk Marissa Dunn has put together a new website for the village. Go to villageofgrantfork.wixsite.com/home and check out the new site. Dunn is taking suggestions from residents on what they think of the website and if you know of something that can make it better.
Alhambra
Salem UCC members return from mission trip
The Salem Church Youth Mission group has returned from its mission trip to St. Augustine, Florida. The group spent time painting, fixing fences, building a deck, landscaping and helping those in need in anyway they could. The trip was a huge success, and the kids learned how rewarding it is to help others.
In other church news, the Lunch Bunch Program has been moved from the park to the Alhambra Township Center.
Confirmation Homecoming will be observed on Oct. 1 at Salem UCC. This will include honoring the 50th anniversary of the Confirmation Class of 1967 and all classes ending in “7.” No individual invitations will be sent out, so word of mouth is being used to notify all the confirmands.
New members are always welcome to join the Salem family, but a welcoming service will be held at Salem Church on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Pocahontas
Streets will be oiled
Hynes, Academy, Liberty, Church, Union, Gillespie, National, Kavanaugh, Jaycee, Merrill, Quarter, and Adams streets in Pocahontas will be oiled on Friday, July 21. All vehicles need to be removed from these streets.
