Highland Community Chorus changes its name

The Arts
Community Chorus changes its name
The former Highland Community Chorus is has announced a name change. “HCC” will now stand for “Heartland Community Chorus.”
The organization will begin its fifth season this fall and collectively decided to adopt a name that is more inclusive to represent the variety of communities from which its singers come.
The Heartland Community Chorus is a performing ensemble for singers in the Highland area. Currently, singers come from half a dozen regional communities.
The Heartland Community Chorus celebrates a varied repertoire, including sacred and secular pieces, from both classical and modern composers. Members are selected by audition every year in the fall. General auditions are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. All auditions will be held in the Highland Evangelical United Church of Christ Choir Room.
The Heartland Community Chorus performs two to three full-length concerts each year and currently meets for rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays in Highland. Performances take place at various venues throughout the region.
See the HCC website at highlandcommunitychorus.org for more information.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 24: Fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, French style green beans, chocolate mousse.
Tuesday, July 25: Cheeseburger on bun, relish plate, French fries, macaroni salad, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, July 26: Lasagna, spinach salad, green beans, garlic breadstick, ice cream.
Thursday, July 27: Beef pot roast with gravy, carrots, potatoes and onions, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, July 28: Taco salad, Mexican corn, cornbread, frosted peanut butter cake.
