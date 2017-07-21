Highland area police briefs: July 5-13

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Woman charged with theft from Highland employer
A Greenville woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing from her Highland employer.
Highland police charged Amber C. Klump, 29, of Greenville with two counts of felony theft over $500 on July 13.
Police allege that on May 11 Klump took $1,472 from petty cash at Plant Maintenance Services in Highland.
A second charge alleges that from June 6 through July 7 Klump used a Visa credit card issued to Plant Maintenance Services and charged $3,044.72 in personal expenses.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Patricia M. Brown, 21, of Highland, was arrested July 10 on a warrant from Collinsville police for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was turned over to Collinsville police.
▪ Ryan M. Unger, 21, of Highland, was arrested July 10 on a warrant from Collinsville police for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was turned over to Collinsville police.
▪ Darwin A. Callen, 29, of Highland, was arrested July 12 on a warrant from Clinton County for driving while having a suspended/revoked license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Karen C. Sloan, 29, of Highland, arrested July 13 an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of cannabis, driving while having a suspended license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having improper vehicle registration. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
July 5-6
▪ No tickets issued.
July 7
▪ Jose P. Jeronimo, 35, of Monicello, Arkansas, was charged with driving with an expired license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and improper lane usage.
July 8
▪ Tyler J. Schempp, 23, of Shiloh, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and having a suspended vehicle registration.
▪ Lauren R. Kelley, 33, of New Athens, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Randal E. Dye, 40, of Mattoon, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
July 9
▪ Mitchell R. Ponce, 21, of Highland, was charged with failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Terry A. Hurley, 21, of Highland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.
July 10
▪ No tickets issued.
July 11
▪ Krystal D. Crockett, 29, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
July 12
▪ Christina M. Glinn, 18, of Glen Carbon, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
July 13
▪ Rachele E. Walker, 27, of Pocahontas, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Dennis R. Goestenkors, 64, of Granite City, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
