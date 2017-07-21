Highland News Leader

July 21, 2017 8:00 AM

Highland area police briefs: July 5-13

The News Leader

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

Woman charged with theft from Highland employer

A Greenville woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing from her Highland employer.

Highland police charged Amber C. Klump, 29, of Greenville with two counts of felony theft over $500 on July 13.

Police allege that on May 11 Klump took $1,472 from petty cash at Plant Maintenance Services in Highland.

A second charge alleges that from June 6 through July 7 Klump used a Visa credit card issued to Plant Maintenance Services and charged $3,044.72 in personal expenses.

HPD warrant arrests

▪ Patricia M. Brown, 21, of Highland, was arrested July 10 on a warrant from Collinsville police for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was turned over to Collinsville police.

▪ Ryan M. Unger, 21, of Highland, was arrested July 10 on a warrant from Collinsville police for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was turned over to Collinsville police.

▪ Darwin A. Callen, 29, of Highland, was arrested July 12 on a warrant from Clinton County for driving while having a suspended/revoked license. He posted bond and was released.

▪ Karen C. Sloan, 29, of Highland, arrested July 13 an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of cannabis, driving while having a suspended license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having improper vehicle registration. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

July 5-6

▪ No tickets issued.

July 7

▪ Jose P. Jeronimo, 35, of Monicello, Arkansas, was charged with driving with an expired license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and improper lane usage.

July 8

▪ Tyler J. Schempp, 23, of Shiloh, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and having a suspended vehicle registration.

▪ Lauren R. Kelley, 33, of New Athens, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

▪ Randal E. Dye, 40, of Mattoon, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

July 9

▪ Mitchell R. Ponce, 21, of Highland, was charged with failure to yield at an intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

▪ Terry A. Hurley, 21, of Highland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.

July 10

▪ No tickets issued.

July 11

▪ Krystal D. Crockett, 29, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

July 12

▪ Christina M. Glinn, 18, of Glen Carbon, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.

July 13

▪ Rachele E. Walker, 27, of Pocahontas, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

▪ Dennis R. Goestenkors, 64, of Granite City, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

