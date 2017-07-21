When you face worry, remember, ‘In God We Trust’

In the early 1980s when I was attending the University of Texas at Austin, a friend asked me to guess “who he saw at the grocery store?”
I responded, “I don’t know, who?”
He said, “Madalyn O’Hair; and guess what she was doing?”
I asked, “What?”
“She was at the checkout counter. She had her marker out, and she was marking out ‘In God We Trust’ from her bills,” he said.
I chuckled then, but the conversation got me to thinking.
How often do we live as if the God we trust doesn’t exist.
We worry about our jobs, our health, our family, and all sorts of problems we face, while all alone failing to trust God who has promised to meet our every needs.
“In God We Trust” might be on our money, but do we have that motto in our hearts?
Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, said, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
The next time you or I face a worry in life, give it to God, for He always makes good on His promises. And He longs for us to come to Him.
After all, Jesus insisted, “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and you shall find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My load is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
Pastor Billy Blackmon
Highland Southern Baptist Church
