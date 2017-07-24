See competitors ride bulls, crash combines at the Madison County Fair

Brimming with livestock exhibits, a wide variety of competitions and arena events, the Madison County Fair is full of summertime fun.
This year’s fair runs from Tuesday, July 25 to Sunday, July 30 at Lindendale Park in Highland. Admission to the fair is free. Parking is $5 per day, or $15 for a week-long pass.
If you enjoy livestock and 4-H shows, check the schedule for the times to see goats, dogs, swine, beef, cats, sheep, rabbits, poultry, and dairy. Plan to stay for the 4-H auction Friday evening. Judging will go on throughout the length of the fair.
Interesting contests taking place at the fair include the Little Miss Pigtail Contest and the Pedal Tractor Pull for youngsters Sunday and Farm Follies on Saturday.
The evenings continue the excitement with arena events, like the tractor/truck pull and combine demolition derby. Musical entertainment is offered each night with different performers under the pavilion.
There will also be lots of food (including the Pork Producers BBQ, starting at 11 a.m. Friday), a beer tent, games and carnival rides.
Carnival rides
Carnival rides are open from 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, July 28; from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
Discounted armbands for unlimited rides will be available at the Fair Office, 2025 Park Hill Drive in Highland, from 8 a.m. till noon Saturday, July 22 (Phone: 654-6656).
Regularly priced armbands will be available at the ticket booth in carnival area, daily.
On Sunday, if you bring two cans of food to the ticket booth, you can buy one ride armband and get one free.
Model train show
The New Switzerland Model Railroad Club will have a model train display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday in the dance hall.
Live Music
Fair-goers will be entertained nightly under the main pavilion with live music. All the concerts are free, courtesy of Helvetia Sharpshooters and Madison County Fair Association.
The band lineup and starting times are:
▪ Tuesday, July 25: Harvest Drive, 7 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, July 26: Flipside, 7 p.m.
▪ Thursday, July 27: Beaucoup Bottom Band, 8 p.m.
▪ Friday, July 28: Buffalo Road, 8 p.m.
▪ Saturday, July 29: Black Top Boulevard, 8 p.m.
Arena Events
Motorheads will love the lineup of arena events this year, which includes demolition derbies, pulling contests and racing events. This year’s lineup is:
▪ Tuesday, July 25: ITPA tractor and truck pull, 6 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, July 26: C-Bar Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Thursday, July 27: Combine demolition derby, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Friday, July 28: Car and lawn mower demolition derby, 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday, July 29: UMP race, 7 p.m.
Box seats to all events are $15. General admission for ages 13 and up is $12. Children 12 and under get in free. Pit passes for the tractor pull and demolitions derbies are $20. Pit passes for the UMP race and rodeo are $30.
Major credit cards are accepted for grandstand and pit admissions.
Pedal Tractor Pull
Madison County Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee will host a youth pedal tractor pull Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. under the main pavilion.
Registration will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is a $1 minimum donation. All proceeds will be given to a local food pantry
Entrants are classed by weight: 45 pounds and under; 46 to 60 pounds; and 61 to 80 pounds. No contestants over 80 pounds will be allowed to compete.
Pedal tractors are provided.
Farm Follies
Farm Follies, sponsored by the Madison County Young Farmers Committee and Highland FFA, is like a barnyard Olympics.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in the Show Barn. It is fun for the whole family and open to ages 8 and over. There are three ages divisions: 8-12, 13-18 and 19 and over. First-place prizes of $100 will be awarded in each age division.
Events is the 8- to 12-year-old division will be: egg toss, wagon relay, bucket brigade, tractor tire roll, milk chugging and tug of war.
Events is the 13- to 18-year-old division will be: bale stacking, wheelbarrow race, bucket brigade, scoop shovel race, milk chugging and tug of war.
Events is the 19 and over division will be: bale stacking, wheelbarrow race, bucket brigade and scoop shovel race.
Entry fee is $5 per team of five (one alternate allowed). Entries on day of competition will be allowed, if space permits. For registration or more information, contact the Madison County Farm Bureau office at 618-656-5191.
Agriculture Tent
Agriculture Tent in front of the Fairgrounds Exposition Building will include interactive exhibits and free agricultural activities for all ages.
Garden Tractor Driving Contest
The Madison County 4-H Garden Tractor Driving Contest will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Madison County Fairgrounds ball diamond in Highland.
All participants must have a signed risk management form, be enrolled in a 4-H tractor project, and participate in a tractor driving course and safety inspection.
If you are interested, sign up through the Madison County Extension Office at 618-344-4230.
Deadline to register is Friday, July 21.
Little Miss Pigtail Contest
The Little Miss Pigtail Contest, sponsored by Madison County Pork Producers, will be Sunday, July 30 below the pavilion.
Registration will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m., and the winners will announced at 1:15 p.m. Each girl will have her pigtail measured at time of registration.
Girls ages 2 to 10 are eligible to participate in the contest. Age groups will be 2-4, 5-7 and ages 8-10. There will be three winners chosen from the three age groups, and there will be an overall winner selected as Little Miss Pigtail. All winners will be announced with their name, age and length of hair. Prizes will be given to the top four winners.
Previous winners cannot win again until the child moves to the next age group. Overall winners cannot win two consecutive years.
