Miss Madison County Contestants From left are Madalaina Hlava, Anna Nichols, Audrey Parsell, Junior Miss Madison 2017 County Adelyn Evans, Miss Madison County 2017 Emily Harzy, Kait Goldman, Christine Frisbee and Kennedi Whitworth. Provided

Highland News Leader

July 24, 2017 8:00 AM

Six to compete for Miss Madison County Fair Queen

The News Leader

Six young ladies will compete this year in the 26th annual Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant.

The pageant will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in the Highland Elementary School auditorium. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

This year’s contestants are Madalaina Hlava, the daughter of Melissia Snyder-Rogers and Darren Hlava; Anna Nichols, the daughter of Mark and Christina Schwab; Audrey Parsell; Kait Goldman, daughter of Kevin and Christy Goldman; Christine Frisbee, daughter of Michelle and Eric Frisbee; Kennedi Whitworth, daughter of Shelly Reising and Scott Whitworth.

A Junior Miss Pageant will also return this year to run in conjunction with the pageant. Junior Miss contestants are Emily Hampshire, daughter of Zack and Amber Hampshire; Brianna Anderson, daughter of Dan and Sherry Anderson; Ellie B.; and Courtney Picklesimer, daughter of Cassandra Payne and Tony Picklesimer.

Contestants in both contests must have been a legal resident of Madison County for six months prior to the pageant date or attend a high school or college or work (full-time or part-time) in Madison County.

Contestants participating in the Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant must be at least 16 years of age by the pageant date and not have reached their 22nd birthday by Jan.1 of the following year (2018). The Junior Miss Madison County Pageant is open to girls ages 12 to 15.

Little Miss Pageant

The Little Miss Pageant is open to girls entering kindergarten in a Madison County School in the fall of 2017. The Little Miss Pageant will be held at noon Sunday, July 30 under the pavilion.

Little Miss participants are Emma Henson, the daughter of Kelly and Cody Hanson; Kylie Marti, the daughter of Chris and Apryl Marti; and Remi Sapp, the daughter of Herb and Julie Sapp.

About the Pageant

When: Saturday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Highland Elementary auditorium

Admission: $5 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under

