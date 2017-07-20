Marine volunteers learn search-and-rescue basics during drill

1:43 'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles Pause

0:30 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

1:39 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening

2:06 Highland Square blooms with new color

0:56 Mobile device repair shop opens

2:49 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house

2:35 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School

1:40 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love"

1:09 Get inspiration for your own garden during Highland tour