Peanut Butter & Jam Festival canceled due to heat

The Peanut Butter & Jam Festival scheduled for today, Friday, July 21, on the downtown Square in Highland has been canceled due to the heat.
There’s an excessive heat warning for the area today and Saturday, with expected high temperatures to top 100 degrees both days.
The PB&J festivals, co-hosted by the Highland Chamber of Commerce and city of Highland, run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the downtown Square. There is free entertainment, popcorn, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Or, you can purchase one of your favorites from the various vendors.
There will be no PB&J next week, either, as festival takes a break on July 29 for the Madison County Fair.
The final PB&J will be on Aug. 4, and the entertainment will be “Babaloo.”
