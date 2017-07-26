Around the Area: St. Elizabeth’s in Marine to host chicken dinner

Marine
St. Elizabeth’s to host chicken dinner
St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Marine will hold its annual chicken dinner Sunday, July 30. Dinner service starts at 11 a.m., and dinner tickets will be sold until 6 p.m. Cost for the family-style dinner, which includes dressing and homemade dessert, is $10 for adults (ages 13 and up); $5 for children ages 6-12; and children 5 and under eat free. Carry-outs will also be available. There will also be refreshments, a country store, basket stand, prize raffle, and bingo will be played from 12:30 to 8 p.m.
Alhambra
Village to provide new recycle polycarts
The village of Alhambra will be providing new poly carts with yellow lids that are specifically for recycling. In the next few weeks, a cart will be delivered to every home in the village. Anyone wishing to continue using the older, blue recycle tubs may continue to do so, just call the Village Hall at 618-488-3505 to have the new one picked up or if you have any questions about the poly cart. Residents should not use the cart with the yellow lid for anything but recyclables.
Cub Scouts to hold meeting
There will be a Cub Scout Meeting on Thursday, July 27 at Salem Church at 7 p.m.
LUNCH Bunch changes delivery stop
Alhambra has changed the delivery of its free LUNCH Bunch lunches to the Township Center, as it was thought this would be more centrally located than having it at the park.
Salem 50th Confirmation Reunion Homecoming
Pocahontas
Part of U.S. 40 to close for work
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. Highway 40 will be closed to all traffic 1.7 miles east of Pocahontas at the bridge crossing the West Fork of Shoal Creek through Tuesday, Aug. 15. A detour will be available using Interstate 70. For more information, call 618-346-3353.
St. Jacob
Activity center to be remodeled
The Activity Center in St. Jacob is being remodeled. It has a planned construction end date set at Sept. 29. Meetings will be held at the old village hall in St. Jacob. If the new village hall is completed before the remodeling is done, the meetings will move to there. The following dates have been set for board meetings: Aug. 13 and 17, Sept. 7 and 21.
Grantfork
Centennial coming together
Grantfork centennial celebration ceremonies will begin with the mayor’s welcoming speech and the National Anthem with the VFW serving as color guard Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. From there, attendees will be offered the options of trolley rides or horse-drawn carriage rides through the Historical Village both days. Attendees will also be able to watch a re-enactment of the Unsinkable Molly Brown, portrayed by Barb Kay, at 3 p.m. From 2:30- 6:30 p.m., George Portz and “The Friends of Blue Grass” will play.
Sunday’s festivities begin with a community church service at 9 a.m., and at 10 a.m., the Scott Air Force Base Color Guard will perform the raising of the flag ceremony. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “The Red Haired Boys” blue grass band will perform. The vintage baseball games will be played from noon to 3 p.m. Other activities at this time will be the beard-growing contest and the pie and quilt auction.
There will also be lots to see, with the vintage trucks and tractors, a small engine show and ice carving.
Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the great food, drink, music and fun.
