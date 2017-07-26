Local Corvette club wins top prize at event in Indianapolis

The Lookingglass Corvette Club was again named Top Corvette Club Bloomington Gold event in Indianapolis, Ind. This year’s event was held at the June 24. It was the third year in a row Lookingglass has attained top club, having the most members in attendance at this annual national event. The award was presented by Ken Lingenfelter of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Lookingglass Corvette Club was formed in Highland in 1976 with 18 charter members and currently boasts more than 225 member families from southern Illinois and the St. Louis area. Lookingglass is sponsored by Steve Schmitt Chevrolet/Buick/GMC in Highland. Provided