Local Corvette club wins top prize at event in Indianapolis

City News
KRC voted best rec center in southwest Illinois
The Highland Illinois Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that the Korte Recreation Center has been voted the best recreation center in Southwest Illinois by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Suburban Journal of Illinois’ online contest.
“This is quite an honor for not only the department but for the city of Highland and all of our members and guests”, said Mark Rosen, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Rosen said the award reflects on the center’s staff and customer service. The KRC has an average of over 125,000 people monthly visitors, and has surpassed 2 million total guests since opening in 2001.
“It is apparent that Highland has benefited with so many out of town guests coming to our community,” Rosen said. “Again, we are all honored and humbled for this great recognition.”
Fundraisers
Fashion show to benefit Leaps of Love
Heather Pearson Photography is proud to present its third annual Fashion Show for Leaps of Love on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall. Local area teens and children from the Leaps of Love family will be walking the runway in fashions from Buckle, Frew’s Bridal, and LuLaRoe.
All proceeds from the event benefit Leaps of Love, a Highland-based charity that supports children with cancer and their families. In the past two years, the event has raised more than $6,600.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for vendor browsing. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
General admission is $20 and students (high school and under) are $5.
VIP admission is $40 and includes appetizers and reserved, front-row seating.
For more information, call Heather Pearson at 618-409-8176.
Hospital Auxiliary to have used book sale
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a used book sale Aug. 3-5 in Ungacata Conference Center at the hospital. On Thursday, Aug. 3, the sale will be from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be a $2 admission. On Friday, Aug. 4, the sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there’s free admission. On Saturday, Aug. 5, the sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon and you can fill a bag for $3.
Meeting
Garden Club to learn about birds
Vernon Kleen from the Land of Lincoln Association of Bird Banders will present the July 27 program for the Highland Garden Club. The meeting will be held at 2 Oakridge Drive in Highland. Members may either meet at this location at 6 p.m. or at the Korte Recreation Center at 5:45 to carpool. Members may pay $5 to have a humming bird banded and receive feedback from the bird’s journey.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday July 31: Meatloaf, oven-browned potatoes, creamed peas, fruit shortcake.
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Barbecue pork steak, baked beans, California blend vegetables, dinner roll, seasonal fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, gelatin with whipped topping.
Thursday, Aug. 3: Herb-roasted pork loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, vegetable medley, frosted chocolate chip brownie.
Friday, Aug. 4: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, peach cobbler.
Comments