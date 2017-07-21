Highland area police briefs: July 14-20

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Men arrested at Troy hotel charged with counterfeiting
One of the two men charged with printing fake money in Troy gave the U.S. Secret Service a false name and identity, police say.
Quincy Battice, 29, and Linvol R. Cummings, 34, both from New York, were charged Tuesday, July 18 with printing fake currency in a hotel room in Troy. They were arrested June 24 when police and Secret Service agents say they knocked on the hotel room door in response to a complaint and Battice began flushing fake bills down the toilet while Cummings spoke to police at the door.
Battice originally told law enforcement his name was Rashaun D. Fogle and he was 27, police say. Battice is now being charged with making false statements to a Secret Service agent.
The pair had booked a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn, where they used a Kodak printer and scanner to make sheets of $10, $20 and $50 bills. They used the bogus currency at local stores in Glen Carbon and Collinsville and returned the items for real money, police say.
Conspiracy to counterfeit and pass counterfeit and making a false statement each carry a maximum penalty of up to five years of imprisonment. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and Troy police.
St. Jacob man dies in crash
A St. Jacob man died Saturday evening after a car crash on Illinois 162, according to Illinois State Police.
Jordan L. Wieda, 25, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. after the crash near the intersection of Illinois 162 and Leuhman Lane, according to the Madison County Coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
It was still unclear as of Monday who was driving the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria when it crashed, Dye said.
Wieda was traveling west on Illinois 162 with three others when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled off the roadway. A witness said the driver was going at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, Dye said.
All four occupants were ejected, though three survived and were transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Dye said. Their conditions were not immediately available Monday afternoon.
The two-lane road was shut down for about five hours while an Illinois State Police reconstruction team investigated the crash, Dye said.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
July 14
▪ No tickets issued.
July 15
▪ Nena K. Harper, 55, of Pocahontas, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
July 16
▪ Elizabeth A. Burke, 47, of Highland, was charged with theft for allegedly taking one salt and pepper shaker and one DVD having from Walmart.
July 17
▪ Lori A. Bohnenstiehl, 54, of Edwardsville, was charged with theft for allegedly taking various general merchandise from Walmart.
▪ John A. Shoot, 62, of Highland, was charged with possession of cannabis.
July 18
▪ Ashley N. Hall, 31, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
July 19
▪ Crystal M. Oswald, 34, of Highland, was charged with not having a valid registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
July 20
▪ Nicole L. Fuehne, 34, of Highland, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Brittnay N. Cutright, 26, of East Alton, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
