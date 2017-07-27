Raise the roof and your spirits as “Sister Act” comes to the stage in Highland

Hard Road Theatre will present its summer musical: “Sister Act” the next two weekends in Highland.
Based on the 1992 hit comedy movie of the same name that starred Whoopi Goldberg, “Sister Act”contains all new original music written by Alan Menken. The plot follows Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer with dreams of stardom. She witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique dance moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.
“I’ve directed over 20 different productions and vocally, this is the strongest cast I have worked with,” said director Evan Fifer. “It’s a show that I really think is going to resonate with our audiences. Not only that, but with about twenty singing and dancing nuns on stage, it’s a spectacle to be seen.”
“Sister Act” has a cast of 30 individuals from several different communities including Highland, Greenville, Breese, Collinsville, and Staunton. Some of the cast includes Jasmine French as Deloris Van Cartier, Ellie Mitchell as Mother Superior, Breanna Noe as Sister Mary Robert, Gentry Fifer as Sister Mary Patrick, Lori Wahl as Sister Mary Lazarus, Lynne Huelsmann as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Sue Ellen Drewer as Sister Mary Theresa, Tim Albaugh as Curtis Jackson, and Tom Varner as Eddie Souther. The show is directed by Evan Fifer with musical direction by David Wilton and choreography by Christine Taylor.
Performances for “Sister Act” are July 28, July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 and Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. House doors open approximately 30 minutes before show time. All performances will be held at the Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland. Tickets are $12 and $11 for children 4-12 and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, or online. Online ticket purchases stop 30 minutes before the scheduled showtime.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theater organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theater productions. For more information about “Sister Act” or Hard Road Theatre in general, please visit the Hard Road website at www.hardroad.org.
