Triad senior crowned new Miss Madison County

Two young ladies from the Triad School District will represent Madison County as Junior Miss and Miss Madison County Fair queens this year.
Madalaina Hlava, of Troy, the daughter of Melissa Snyder-Rogers and Darren Hlava, was crowed the 2017 Miss Madison County Fair Queen during the 26th annual Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant on Saturday at Highland Elementary School.
Hlava also won the Heart of Hartlieb Award at the pageant. Named for longtime pageant director Wendy Hartlieb, the award is voted on by the contestants, Fair Board and Pageant Committee and goes to the contestant who they feel was the most outgoing and friendly to each of the contestants.
Hlava will be a senior this year at Triad High School. At Triad, she is a member of the honors choir, a second-year leader on her robotics team, a link crew leader and part of the theater program.
Her hobbies including singing, tumbling, studying, working with electronics and reading nonfiction books.
After high school, she is interested in studying bio-mechanical engineering.
Brianna Anderson of Troy, the daughter of Dan and Sherry Anderson, was named Junior Miss Madison County.
Anderson attends Triad Middle School. She has a love for science and biology and hopes to one day earn a doctorate and participate in cancer research, as she has been inspired by people close to her heart who have been affected by cancer.
She enjoys participating in 4-H and is a member of the Cloverleaf 4-H group. She also enjoys reading, tumbling, horseback riding and “experimental cooking.”
She is a member of the TMS cheerleading squad and shows horses in the academy division for Armon Effinger Stables in Chandler, Indiana.
“I think this is going to be a good year. I think it’s going to be an exciting year, and with both me and Brianna’s personalities, we are definitely going to liven up this fair,” Hlava said.
Other Awards
In the Miss Madison County Pageant, Anna Nichols was named the People’s Choice winner, Christine Frisbee was named Miss Congeniality, and First Runner-Up went to Kait Goldman.
In the Junior Miss Pageant, First Runner-Up was Courtney Picklesimer, Ellie Bozarth was named People’s Choice, and Emily Hampshire was Miss Congeniality and also received the Fundraiser Award.
