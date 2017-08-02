Around the Area: Madison County to hold FOIA workshop

Edwardsville
Madison County to hold FOIA workshop
Madison County is hosting a seminar for local elected and appointed officials on the Illinois Open Meetings Act and the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the County Board room of County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Local elected officials, including Madison County Board members, township and municipal officials, school district leaders and school board members, park, library, fire and water district and department heads are invited and encouraged to attend.
The guest speakers will be Christopher Boggs and Ella York with the Public Access Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Boggs and York are both assistant attorneys general.
The seminar also will cover the State Officials & Employees Ethics Act. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation.
“This seminar is not only open to public officials, but citizens are welcome to attend as well,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.
There is no cost to attend this seminar, but seating is limited. To register, email Cynthia M. Ellis, public relations and communications manager for Madison County, at cmellis@co.madison.il.us.
Alhambra
Village to oil streets
John Mindrup, road superintendent for the village of Alhambra, will begin oiling village roads Aug. 16, if weather permits. Mindrup said he plans to begin on College Street.
School supplies drop-off date set
School supplies may be dropped off at Alhambra Primary on Monday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. The first day of school starts Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Village, township boards to meet
The next Village Board meeting will be held at the Village Hall at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
The next Alhambra Township meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Township Center.
Community Club had successful fruit sale
The Alhambra Community Club would like to extend their thanks to all who contributed to its cantaloupe, watermelon and peaches fundraiser. It has been another great sale for the club. Special thanks to the Ron and Vernon Mindrup families for heading this up and going to get the fruit.
Membership in the Community Club is always open. Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Maedge’s Restaurant. Everybody welcome.
Grantfork
Village, township boards to meet
The next Village Board meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome.
Leef Township will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Leef Township Building at Illinois Route 160 and Niggli Road.
Village helping clean up downed limbs
Following the storms on July 22-23, any resident with blocked roads or streets are asked to contact the village. If there’s no answer, leave a message. The village will help with clean up from limbs due to the storm. Place downed limbs out by the road and notify village clerk and the limbs will be picked up. Limbs may also be dropped off at the village shed burn pile.
Greenville
DeMoulin Museum looking to move into new home
Since its opening March 20, 2010, the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville has welcomed more than 7,000 visitors from over 40 states and several foreign countries. With its success has come growing pains. Following a year-long search, the DeMoulin Museum Board of Directors recently voted to pursue a new home.
According to John Goldsmith, museum curator, the board has issued a letter of intent to buy the Central Christian Church, located at the corner of Prairie and South streets in Greenville. The church, built in 1882, was originally home to the Grace Episcopal Church. When the congregation disbanded in 1952, the building sat vacant until it was purchased in March 1963 by the Central Christian Church. They moved the church from Third Street to its present location. The Central Christian Church has not held services since the beginning of this year.
“With the continued success the museum has experienced, as well as our growing collection of artifacts, we’ve been seeking a larger location,” said DeMoulin Museum Board chairman Don Adamski. “This opportunity is ideal for the museum so the board decided to pursue it. I look forward to our continued growth in the new location as it will also attract more and more visitors to Greenville.”
Goldsmith said the museum would utilize the sanctuary and addition.
“This building opens opportunities for us to create new displays, enhance existing ones, and host larger tour groups and events,” Goldsmith said.
Adamski said the challenge is raising funds for the purchase and renovation of the building.
“I believe the generosity of the community will help us succeed in that effort,” he said.
Because of the museum’s popularity across the country, hopes are high that outside donors will also become involved. A series of traditional fundraising activities will be announced in the weeks to come.
The museum needs to raise $35,000 to cover the purchase and renovation of the property. Additional funds collected will be invested in upgrading and enhancing displays. The goal is to have the money needed in place by the end of the year.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to be the caretakers of this wonderful old church,” Goldsmith noted. “Our intention is to tell the DeMoulin story while maintaining the charm of the building.”
The DeMoulin Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for- profit under the Bond County Community Foundation. The museum is dedicated to the founders, employees, and unique products created by DeMoulin Bros. Co. since its founding in 1892. It’s currently located at 110 W. Main in Greenville. For more information, visit the website demoulinmuseum.org or look for DeMoulin Museum on Facebook.
